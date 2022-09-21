Proceedings-District #45

WHEELER CENTRAL

DISTRICT #45

September Regular Board Meeting

September 12, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held September 12, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:38 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, Adam Freouf, and Jessie Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Freouf made the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Classroom Supply, 1,669.00; AMG O’NEILL, Transportation Labs, 150.00; AMPLIFY EDUCATION, Elementary Curriculum, 26,877.23; Blick Art Materials, JH Art Supplies, 122.14; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, 183.61; COMPUTER HARDWARE, Tech Repair, 525.00; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, 718.96; DAY, REX , Dual Credit Classes, 147.00; Delan Reed, Playground Equip, 695.65; E M C INSURANCE, Insurance, 7,361.67; EAI EDUCATION, Elementary Supply, 77.69; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, Para Training, 969.50; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, 111.68; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 757.08; ESTR PUBLICATIONS, SPED SUPPLY, 47.40; GROCERY KART, Supply, 300.94; HAND2MIND, INC, Classroom Supply, 35.86; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION, Inspection, 769.50; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS, Custodial Supply, 2,528.03; HONORBOUND IT, Network, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 153.57; IXL LEARNING, Curri. Software, 2,393.00; LAB AIDS, Classroom Supply, 143.42; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, 3,722.86; MCGRAW-HILL, Classroom Textbooks, 216.24; MCI, Phone Service, 53.39; Morgan Ramsey, Dual Credit Classes, 756.00; NE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, Ed. Training, 85.00; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, Membership, 35.00; NORDHUES FAMILY, Mowing Service, 450.00; NORTHEAST COMM. COLLEGE, Training, 18.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 296.81; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, Maintenance, 474.00; PELSTER, MAKENNA, Dual Credit Classes, 756.00; PLUGGE, ROY, Skid steer Rental, 950.00; POKORNY, CHEYENNE, Dual Credit Classes, 588.00; POKORNY, KAREN, Transportation Fuel, 62.31; QUALITY ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, Transportation Repair, 91.82; QUILL, Classroom Supply, 2,414.91; REITER, MAKAYLA, Room for Admin Days, 387.00; RODEO MARKET, Daycare supply, 26.86; ROMSHEK, BRIANNA , Summer Mileage, 1,495.74; SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY, Elementary Supply, 481.68; SCHMIDT, BRIDGET, Mileage, 226.53; SCHOLASTIC INC, Elementary Supply, 26.18; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Classroom Supply, 1,007.96; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., Accounting Software, 1,145.00; TEACHER CREATED RESOURCES, Classroom Supply, 35.97; TEACHER DIRECT, Classroom Supply, 88.14; Teacher Inovations, Inc, Teacher Supply, 121.50; TEACHING STRATEGIES, Elementary Software, 680.50; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, 39.39; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; VIAERO WIRELESS, Phone Service, 147.78; W E MART, Fuel, 1,883.41; WADAS INC., Maintenance Repairs, 175.38; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Bus Lease, 6,613.00

Total: 72,925.29

Chairman Kasselder recognized the visitors at this time.

The maintenance report was given with discussion held on removal of trees around the grounds, redoing the gym flooring, and fans for the gym.

Updates on scheduling and inspections were given for the transportation report.

Principal Reiter reported events that have occurred since the start of the school year. The Back 2 School bash had a great turnout. The playground had many updates. Elementary visited the NE State Fair. High School has been busy with FFA events, attending Husker Harvest Days, and sporting events. The 7th graders attended the 7th grade retreat in Burwell. Dan Meers, the mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs, gave a presentation.

Superintendent Kluver reported on the Student Fee fund and the renewal of the wrestling contract.

During the Board Members report, Derner thanked Dennis and Karen Pokorny for donating materials for our sidewalk project.

Patrick made the motion to approve the resolution for the newly adopted policies proposed by KSB Law to supersede any conflicting policies. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on holding Jr. High sports practice on Wednesday evenings.

A new lease agreement was signed for a tenant in the Teacherage.

Derner made the motion to approve a 59-day contract for Sherry Tetschner to teach 5-12 instrumental music at Wheeler Central Schools. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

A motion to approve the annual payment of $5,000 to the CWC Fund was made by Freouf and seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made the motion to approve the adoption of a new superintendent evaluation tool and place it on record with NDE (Nebraska Department of Education). Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Patrick made a motion to approve the 3-year program called 2nd Step for SEL. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on future Paraeducator support.

A motion to approve Teresa Petska as a local substitute was made by Patrick and seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to allow the sale of surplus items for immediate sale of $1000 or less. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Freouf made a motion to approve the contract with Coca Cola Company. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the past and future of the Teacherage rent and tenants.

Motion to adjourn was made by Freouf, seconded by Smith. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 9:37 PM.

The Final Budget Adoption Tax Resolution will be held September 27th at 8 PM.

The next regular board meeting will be held October 10 at 7 PM.



