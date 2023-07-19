Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

DISTRICT #45 BOARD OF EDUCATION

July Meeting

July 10, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held July 10, 2023. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:59 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Zach Wright, Jessie Swick, Adam Freouf, and Dennis Derner. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Wright made the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

ALDER PLUMBING LLC, Maintenance Service, $184.03; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Classroom Supply, $1,413.21; AMPLIFY EDUCATION, Elementary Supply, $4,149.09; ANDREWS, ERICA, Census 2023, $100.00; BLICK ART MATERIALS, Classroom Supply, $74.92; DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY, Classroom Supply, $21.33; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8. Employee Training, $475.00; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, $187.40; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, $94.28; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS. Custodial Supply, $127.45; HONORBOUND IT. Network, $300.00; HUBERT COMPANY, Classroom Supply, $66.51; IXL LEARNING, Elementary Software Supply, $2,350.00; KEN’S BAND & INST REPAIR, Classroom Supply, $103.00; LASKESHORE LEARNING MATERIALS, Classroom Supply, $163.37; LEXIA LEARNING SYSTEMS LLC, District Supply, $4,191.00; MARKER, PAULINE, Census 2023, $100.00; MCGRAW-HILL, Elementary Supply, $308.77; MCI, Phone Service, $59.22; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services,, $787.87; NEU YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, PC, PT Services, $642.75; NORDHUES FAMILY, May & June Mowing, $900.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, $293.99; POKORNY, KAREN, Census 2023, $100.00; QUILL, Classroom Supply, $510.72; RENAISSANCE LEARNING, Elementary Software Supply, $1,795.63; SCHLENGER, SHAWNA, Census 2023, $100.00; SCHOOL HEALTH CORP., SPED Supply, $623.67; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Library Supply, $281.95; SMITH, RUDY, Staff Mileage, $282.96; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., Accounting Software, $6,850.00; STAPLES, Classroom Supply, $377.14’ TEACHER INOVATIONS, INC., Staff Supply, $256.50; TEACHING STRATEGIES, District Supply, $692.75; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, $35.00; VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, Utlities, $1,363.98; VOYAGER SOPRIS, Secondary Supply, $401.00; W E MART, Maintenance & Transportation Fuel, $153.04; ZANER-BLOSER, Elementary Textbook Supply, $898.15

TOTAL: $31,815.68

Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors and opened the floor for public comment. Public comment was held at this time.

No staff report was given.

No Transportation report was given.

During the maintenance report, a brief update was given on the ESSER III bathroom project.

Reiter gave the Principal report. She reported on gearing up for school starting. The back to school bash will be held August 15th from 4:30 to 7:30.

During the Superintendent report, Kluver gave an update on meetings he has attended involving the budget. He also reported on conferences he will attend and the school census.

During the board report, Swick requested that a maintenance checklist/update be shared with the board.

Swick made a motion to approve spending up to $2,500 to add a drop ceiling system to the bathroom project. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made the motion to approve the bid by Greg Gehl for completion of the concrete project. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – nay. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to request a line of credit in the amount of $800,000 from Farmers & Merchants Bank for the 2023-2024 fiscal year starting September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024. This motion was seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

A motion to approve the 2023-2024 Student Handbook with changes and amendments as proposed was made by Swick. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

A motion to approve the 2023-2024 Certified/Classified Handbook with changes and amendments as proposed was made by Wright. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to approve retaining membership with NRCSA. This motion was seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Board policy review and approval was tabled until the next board meeting.

Swick made a motion to adjourn the meeting. This motion was seconded by Freouf. All in favor. Meeting was adjourned at 9:03 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held August 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

PUBLISH: July 19, 2023

