Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

DISTRICT #45 BOARD OF EDUCATION

September Budget Hearing

September 11, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Budget Hearing was held September 12, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:31 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Zach Wright, Drew Kasselder, Adam Freouf, Dennis Derner, Jessie Swick, and Andrew Smith. Also present were Dan Kluver and Makayla Reiter.

Kasselder welcomed the visitors.

A presentation with discussion was held on the 2023/2024 Budget.

Public comment was held.

Swick made the motion, seconded by Freouf, to adjourn the meeting. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 8:58 p.m.

PUBLISH: September 20, 2023

