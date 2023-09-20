Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

DISTRICT #45 BOARD OF EDUCATION
September Budget Hearing
September 11, 2023
The Wheeler Central Board of Education Budget Hearing was held September 12, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:31 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Zach Wright, Drew Kasselder, Adam Freouf, Dennis Derner, Jessie Swick, and Andrew Smith. Also present were Dan Kluver and Makayla Reiter.
Kasselder welcomed the visitors.
A presentation with discussion was held on the 2023/2024 Budget.
Public comment was held.
Swick made the motion, seconded by Freouf, to adjourn the meeting. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 8:58 p.m.
PUBLISH: September 20, 2023
