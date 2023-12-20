Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

December 13, 2023, 5:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 5:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, and Lisa Welding. Absent was Luke Hinkle and Todd Heithoff. Also, present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff

Motion by Steve Busteed, second by Ron Bode to excuse Luke Hinkle and Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. The agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Ron Bode motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $362.11; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $75.00; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $2,293.16; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $310.28; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,513.70; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III, $2,300.00; Cordell’s ATV Repair, Maintenance, $4.95; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $713.00; Crown Plaza, Kearney, Instru Expense, $319.90; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $67.71; Eakes, Maintenance, $732.79; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $47,197.90, Instru Expense, $140.00, Instru Expense, $1,000.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $114.31, Instru Expense, $11.71, Maintenance, $8.29; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,693.89; Elgin Pharmacy, Health Expense, $5.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $1,261.53; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $187.77; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,328.28; GP Communications, Business Expense, $396.39; HP Inc., Instru Expense, $432.42; HireRight, Transportation, $306.60; Holiday Inn, Kearney, Instru Expense, $249.90; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,067.02; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $188.64; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $587.52; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $4,327.70; Kayton International, Maintenance, $23.25; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $112.50; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $179.82; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $449.79; NASB, Admin Expense, $80.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; One Source Background, Business Expense, $17.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $749.38; Pitzer Digital, Instru Expense, $40.00; Schneider, Jill, SpEd Expense, $209.60; Summerland Public School, Instru Expense, $2,800.00; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $1,493.58; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $165.06; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $98.25; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $241.02; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $155.00; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $3.84

Total Board Bills: $77,189.56

Payroll: $231,577.75

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $308,767.31

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Todd Heithoff arrived at the meeting at 5:36pm.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the application for a grant for the NDE School Lunch Program. Updated the board on the trees behind the football field.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve the Teacher’s Negotiated Agreement for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the Superintendent’s two-year contract for the 2024-2025 school year with a salary of $122,293.71 and the 2025-2026 school year with a salary of 125,351.05. Voting: Beckman-yes, Busteed-yes, Heithoff-yes, Welding-yes, Bode-no. Motion carried, vote 4-1.

Discussion was held regarding offering early retirement applications. There was no motion made to approve any early retirement applications.

Bode motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the teaching contract for Ahlona Landauer for 2024-2025. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the purchase of new Wolfpack football uniforms from BSN Sports for $5406.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the Junior Class Trip to NYC and Washington DC in the Spring of 2024. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion to approve transportation for the Music Booster Trip to the Orpheus Theater was made by Beckman, seconded by Busteed. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the 2024-2025 School Calendar; discussion was also held about putting soybean oil down on the Football Field driveway to help with dust and tree replacements at the football field.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Board Room.

The motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Beckman and seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 6:13 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 20, 2023

