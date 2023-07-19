Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Spanish Room

July 11, 2023, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:31 p.m. Board members present were Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned; Eric Beckman seconded to excuse Steve Busteed from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Ron Bode motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Access Elevator & Lifts, Maintenance, $909.00; Amplify, Title IIA Expense, $1,500.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $80.53; AKRS Equip., Maintenance, $348.00; Brain Pop, Instru Expense, $2,109.00; Carolina, Instru Expense, $256.51; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,277.24; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $75.00; Crowne Plaza, Perkins Grant, $319.90; Dakota Potters, Instru Expense, $209.85; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $204.73, Board Expense, $19.66; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $261.37, Business Expense, $20.00, SpEd Expense, $475.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $46.88; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $841.67; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $586.36, Board Expense, $41.97; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $153.24; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $85.62; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,823.39; GP Communications, Business Expense, $391.59; GreenFiber, Maintenance, $75.00; haddock, ESSER Expense, $1,931.44; Hometown Station, Transportation, $116.07; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $105.60; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $1,155.37; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $287.50; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $485.89; Lexia Learning, Title IIA Expense, $798.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $561.60; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $474.37; Nasco, Instru Expense, $1,457.70; NAEA, Instru Expense, $235.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $150.00; Nebraska Life, Instru Expense, $25.00; NebraskaLand, Instru Expense, $18.00; NRCSA, Board Expense, $850.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation, $100.00; Notable Inc. (Kami), Instru Expense, $560.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $137.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $612.31; Pitzer Digital, Board Expense, $102.00; Plank Road Publishing, Instru Expense, $207.30; Precision Repair, Transportation, $152.28; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $26.60; Reinke’s Farm & City Service, Maintenance, $57.20; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $5,328.27; Schindler, Shanda, Instru Expense, $152.46; Studies Weekly, Instru Expense, $465.12; Switzer Welding, Maintenance, $126.00; Teacher Innovations (Planbook), Instru Expense, $121.50; TMS, Business Expense, $63.00; Veik, Adam, Transportation, $84.95; US Bank, $2,397.41; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $91.36; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.65; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $303.60; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, $26.00; Woodwind/Brasswind, Instru Expense, $240.48; Winners’ Circle, Instru Expense, $79.40

Total Board Bills: $33,494.59

Payroll: $219,118.22

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $252,612.81

President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19; Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20; Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03; Health & Wellness Policy 508.13 at 7:33 p.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy, Bullying Prevention Policy, Parent Involvement Policy & Health & Wellness Policy. Steve Busteed arrived at 7:43 p.m. There was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on summer school and preparations for the coming school year.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the summer projects’ progress.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned Eric Beckman second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve Parent Involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the health and wellness policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Heithoff second to approve the first reading of Policy 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; Policy 502.02 R1 Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students; Option Enrollment Resolution 502.02 – 2023. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Hinkle second to approve the first reading of Policy 504.11 Weapons; Policy 506.02 Student Organizations; Policy 508.19 Behavioral Points of Contact; Policy 605.07 Part-Time Enrollment; Policy 801.01 R1 Foster Care Transportation Plan. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Approval of Hudl Camera purchase was tabled.

Approval of pole vault project and cement bid was also tabled.

Heithoff motioned and Bode seconded to approve auditor contract with Dana F. Cole & Company LLP for $12,200 for 2024, $12,800 for 2025 and $13,400 for 2026. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion, the school board discussed 2023-24 Board Goals.

Busteed motioned and Beckman second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:57 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the ITV Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: JULY 19, 2023

ZNEZ