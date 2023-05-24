Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special May School Board Meeting

Distance Learning Room EPS

May 17, 2023 1:30 p.m.

Vice President Todd Heithoff called the Special May Elgin Public School Board Meeting to order at 1:34 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Luke Hinkle. Also present was Supt. Brockhaus.

Steve motioned and Eric seconded to excuse Lisa Welding and Ron Bode. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Vice President Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska open meeting law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy # 204.07. Postings were made at the post office and the door of the high school building. The Agenda was also posted on the school website.

Steve Busteed moved to approve the agenda. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion and it passed on a 4-0 vote.

In action items, Eric Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to approve Midwest Electrical Services bid for $6,720.45 for the electrical for the lightening project. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

The next regular board meeting will be on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the EPS Distance Learning Room with board retreat to follow.

Busteed moved to adjourn the meeting. Hinkle seconded the motion. Motion carried, Vote 4-0. Meeting was adjourned at 1:42 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, secretary

Jessica Niewohner, recorder

This is a draft copy and does not become the official minutes of the Elgin Public School Board until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 24, 2023

ZNEZ