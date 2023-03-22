Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS ITV Room

March 15, 2023 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular March Meeting to order at 7:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6 – Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $328.92; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $248.96; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $6,753.91; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,177.91; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III Expense, $4,425.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $44.35; Dean’s Market, Board Expense, $54.43, Instru Expense, $44.39; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $44,890.10, Title IIA Expense $340.00, Instru Expense, $9.50; Eakes, Maintenance, $993.34; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $558.39, Instru Expense, $59.93; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $3,601.18; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $60.95; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $225.14; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,425.49; Great Plains Communication, Business Expense, $726.74; Hometown Station, Transportation, $897.99; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $188.64; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $149.56; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,971.58; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $624.77; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,025.32; Precision Repair, Transportation, $18.00; Protex Central, Maintenance, $123.30; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $249.50; TMS, Business Expense, $63.00; US Bank, $1,436.54; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $190.15; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $199.27; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $7.35

Total Board Bills: $74,357.85

Payroll: $244,283.65

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $318,641.50

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In Committee Reports Americanism Committee reported that they met earlier this evening to review the checklist. Financial Committee previously met, and Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on reports, Mr. Brockhaus also gave an update on the Facilities Committee report.

Trent Ostransky gave the AD report for winter sports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on upcoming calendar events.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the NRCSA Legislative Forum he attended regarding legislative issues.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the teaching contract of Mrs. Tabetha Jurgens-Frank for 2023-24 school year for preschool. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Eric Beckman seconded to regrettably accept the resignation of Mrs. Crystal Borer. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the teaching contract of Mrs. Melissa Buller for 2023-24 school year for 5th grade. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar was tabled to next meeting.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the technology purchases requisition as presented in the amount of approximately $43,416.44. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve the offering of teacher contracts to the current staff for the 2023-24 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, Trent Ostransky, Athletic Director, gave a presentation on Hudl Cameras.

Motion by Busteed, second by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:24 p.m.

The next meeting will held on April 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Elgin Public School ITV room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.