Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

December 14, 2022, 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Absent was Luke Hinkle. Administrators in attendance were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Motion by Todd Heithoff, second by Ron Bode to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

A to Z Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $28.95; Appeara, Maintenance, $313.47; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $76.80; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $2,811.53; Boone County Clerk, Board Expense, $18.46; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,274.63; Chartwells Dining, Instru Expense, $142.50; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III Expense, $1,675.00; Dean’s Market, Board Expense, $25.46, Instru Expense, $5.11, HAL Expense, $14.76; Dell, Instru Expense, $77.62; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $43,149.80, Instru Expense, $6.50, SpEd Expense, $40.00, Title IIA Expense, $100.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $830.64; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $5,937.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $151.14, Instru Expense, $71.01, Business Expense, $5.97; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,266.77; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $57.81, Business Expense, $2,371.90; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $587.83; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $170.87; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $5,091.04; Embassy Suites/Old Market, Instru Expense, $552.60; Floor Maint. & Paper Supply, Maintenance, $97.78; GHA Technologies, Instru Expense, $1,024.00; Graham Tire, Transportation, $256.38; Hilton/Omaha. Admin Expense, $302.00; HireRight, Transportation, $273.75; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,745.74; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $105.60; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $20.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $5,635.68; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $258.50; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $172.24; Lexia Learning, Title IIA Expense, $738.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $558.52; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $932.46; Precision Repair, Transportation, $19.90; Protex, Maintenance, $964.95; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Truck Center Co., Transportation, $1,169.20; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $52.50; US Bank, $1,106.86; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $169.64; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.73; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, $13.20; Wild Roots, Instru Expense, $743.30

Total Board Bills: $84,688.60

Payroll: $252,367.97

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $337,056.57

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Supt. Brockhaus reported the AQUESTT rating for the 2021-2022 school year was great. Also informed the board of legislative update, update on the water meters and bids for lawn services.

Ron Bode motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve two early retirement applications this year. Vote 4-0, Heithoff abstained, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned, Heithoff second to approve the transfers to the General Fund from Bank of Elgin ($7,102.45) and Great Plains State Bank ($170,000). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Next on the rotation of new uniforms is volleyball. Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve volleyball uniforms to be purchased pending Wolfpack Committee approval. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Busteed second to approve the 1st reading of Policy 302.05 Superintendent Evaluation. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the 2023-2024 School Calendar.

The next regular board meeting will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Busteed and seconded by Beckman. Vote 5-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 28, 2022

