Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

August 12, 2022 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:31 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to excuse Luke Hinkle and Eric Beckman from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Ron Bode motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $414.98; Elgin One Stop, Transportation , $361.02; Elgin Pharmacy, Instru Expense, $58.03; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $45.32, Business Expense, $82.17; Elkhorn Rural Public Power, Maintenance, $2,835.18; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, $270.24; Graham Tire, Transportation, $680.32; GP Communications, Business Expense, $1,515.10; Growing Leaders, Instru Expense, $131.31; Haddock Corp., ESSER Expense, $2,687.44; Hometown Station, Transportation, $311.35; Houchen Bindery, Board Expense, $98.00; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ESSER Expense, $11.61; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $119.04; Jaymar Printing, Business Expense, $193.90; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,014.41; Ken’s Band Instrument Repair, Instru Expense, $55.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $25.00; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $125.71; NASB, Admin Expense, $77.00; Nasco, Instru Expense, $1,546.00; Niewohner, Jessica, Business Expense, $50.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation Expense, $238.63; Nebraska State Fire Marshall, Maintenance, $144.00; Notable Inc. (Kami), Instru Expense, $480.00; Northeast Community College, High Ability, $135.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $121.20; OneSource, Business Expense, $60.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $406.55; Read Naturally , Instru Expense, $580.00; Reinke’s Farm & City Service, Maintenance, $24.20; Scholastic, Instru Expense, $551.47; SchoolMate, Instru Expense, $644.80; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $27.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $696.05; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $6,750.00; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $688.02; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; US Bank, $1,602.42; Vanis, Sue, Business Expense, $500.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $92.97; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $140.73; Voyager Sopris, SpEd Expense, $404.80; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Title IIA Expense, $435.34

Total Board Bills: $179,316.72

August Payroll: $219,158.24

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $398,474.96

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the past events in July and the upcoming start to school and activities.

Supt. Brockhaus updated the board on budget and summer projects, discussed getting bids for future lawn care and gave a report on Administrator Days.

In action items, Heithoff motioned and Bode second to approve second reading of NASB recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements: 204.12 Public Comment in Board Meetings; 508.17 Seizure Safe Schools; 702.03 Budget Adoption Process; 702.03R1 Notice of Budget Hearings and Board Meeting; 702.03R2 Presentation at Joint Public Hearing When Exceeding Allowable Growth Percentage; 702.03R3 Budget Hearing and Resolution Checklist Procedures; 702.03R4 Determining Allowable Growth Percentage; 902.02 Construction Plans and Specifications; 902.04 Bids and Awards for Construction Contracts. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Heithoff second to approve the Managed Security Service & Maintenance Agreement with Applied Connective for $4,100. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m.

The next board meeting was set for September 14th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The Budget Hearing followed by the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request is tentatively set for September 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: August 17, 2022

