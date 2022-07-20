Proceedings-DIstrict #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

July 12, 2022, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AKRS, Maintenance, $26.00; Arbor Scientific, Instru Expense, $215.20; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $184.20; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $91.96, Equipment Expense, $169.99; BrainPOP, ESSER Expense, $2,644.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $249.20, SpEd Expense, $347.75, SpEd Expense, $152.15; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $359.30; Crowne Plaza, Perkins Grant, $358.20; Dean’s Market, Board Expense, $28.75, Maintenance, $139.65; Eakes, Maintenance, $387.60; ESU #2, Instru Expense, $180.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $40,555.95; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $986.91; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $746.51; Elgin Pharmacy, Instru Expense, $67.54; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $185.55; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $381.06, Business Expense, $296.92; Elkhorn Rural Public Power, Maintenance, $1,130.84; FES SOCS, Business Expense, $1,383.00; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $693.61; GHA Technologies, ESSER Expense, $4,125.00; Graham Tire, Transportation, $550.64; Green Thumb Landscaping, Instru Expense, $2,492.89; GP Communications, Business Expense, $611.00; Haddock Corp., ESSER Expense, $11,213.85, ESSER Expense, $11,213.85, Instru Expense, $2,400.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $453.70; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ESSER Expense, $11.61; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $115.20; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,938.50; Jordan Schindler Htg & Air, Maintenance, $137.00; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $27.00; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $200.12; Kaplan, Instru Expense, $181.53; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $145.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $20.00; MARC, Maintenance, $1,134.78; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $290.64; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $158.90; Nasco, Instru Expense, $23.25; Nationwide, Business Expense, $100.00; NRCSA, Board Expense, $850.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation Expense, $225.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; OneSource, Business Expense, $82.00; Ostransky, Trent, Transportation, $40.00; Percussion Source, Instru Expense, $1,641.79; Protex Central, Maintenance, $208.35; Reimbursement, $7.50; Renaissance Learning, Instru Expense, $3,034.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $447.18, SpEd Expense, $70.51, Instru Expense, $90.82; Selting, Amy, Perkins Grant, $137.00; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $110.06; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $54.00; Textbook Loan, $1,243.10; TMS, Business Expense, $63.00; US Bank, $3,758.95; Vector Solutions, ESSER Expense, $669.50; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $94.74; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $110.70; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $792.00; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Title IIA Expense, $314.11

Total Board Bills: $104,800.11

July Payroll: $218,223.91

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $323,024.02

President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19 at 7:32 p.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy. There was no comment from the public. Hearing adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

President Welding opened the public hearing for Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 at 7:37 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

The public hearing for Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03 was opened by President Welding at 7:42 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

The board reviewed the Health & Wellness Policy 508.13. Welding reminded the Superintendent to give a copy of the Wellness policy to our new physical education teacher, Mr. Matt Euse. The hearing opened at 7:47 p.m. and closed at 7:53 p.m. With no other comment from the public.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, reported on summer school and preparations for the coming school year.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on bus drivers, upcoming workshops, beginning budget preparations and updating the summer projects.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned Steve Busteed second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Luke Hinkle second to approve parent involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the health and wellness policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Hinkle second to approve first reading of NASB recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements: 204.12 Public Comment in Board Meetings; 508.17 Seizure Safe Schools; 702.03 Budget Adoption Process; 702.03R1 Notice of Budget Hearings and Board Meeting; 702.03R2 Presentation at Joint Public Hearing When Exceeding Allowable Growth Percentage; 702.03R3 Budget Hearing and Resolution Checklist Procedures; 702.03R4 Determining Allowable Growth Percentage; 902.02 Construction Plans and Specifications; 902.04 Bids and Awards for Construction Contracts. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Bode second to approve the waiving of first reading for the purpose of adopting policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Beckman second to approve second reading of policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Institution. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Hinkle second to approve electrical bid for $1,090.79 from Kallhoff Electric for emergency lights and outlets in high school and elementary buildings. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion, the school board discussed 2022-23 Board Goals.

Heithoff motioned and Busteed second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in the ITV Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become

PUBLISH: July 20, 2022

ZNEZ