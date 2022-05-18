Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Lunchroom

May 11, 2022, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. Steve Busteed and Luke Hinkle were absent.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Eric Beckman second to excuse Steve Busteed and Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $241.94; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $240.74; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $399.50; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $66.40; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $200.31, SpEd Expense, $366.51, SpEd Expense, $200.31; COR Therapuetic, ESSER/Title IV Expense, $2,550.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $4,382.32; Crown Plaza Kearney, SpEd Expense. $239.90; Eakes, Maintenance, $427.84; ESU #8, $35,722.20, SpEd Expense, $20.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $104.79, Instru Expense, $193.55, Transportation, $3.99; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,670.31; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $136.95, Business Expense, $1,357.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $361.81, Instru Expense, $429.81; GP Communications, Business Expense, $611.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,948.32; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ESSERS III, $16,758.22; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $197.34; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $20.00; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, maintenance, $228.54; Library World, Instru Expense, $495.00; MARC, maintenance, $3,281.19; NCSA, Admin Expense, $905.00, Instru Expense, $300.00; Nebraska Life Magazine, Instru Expense, $25.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $1,009.82; Ramada (Grand Island), Business Expense, $92.95; Reimbursement, $309.02; Studies Weekly, Title IIA Expense, $1,000.00; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $896.77; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $24.57; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $84.84; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $203.73; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50

Total Board Bills: $78,040.99

May Payroll: $239,769.27

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $317,810.26

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. Liane and Sara Bode addressed the board.

Luke Hinkle arrived at the meeting at 7:46.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on spring activities held and the completion of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an overview on the external visits report, overnight stay document and reported that at this time next year meals are not free and may possibly need to look into the rising costs of food and meal prices.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned and Luke Hinkle seconded to approve the adding of Quiz Bowl to the Activity Salary Schedule. Vote 5-0, motioned carried.

Heithoff motioned, Eric Beckman second to approve the teaching contract of Matt Euse as P.E./Health teacher. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on safety cameras around campus. This item was tabled until further information is received.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman second to approve the lighting bids as presented from Kallhoff electric for 3,166.07 for the lighting added to the Cinderella steps and $1,215.62 for EPS stone light. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Welding second to approve the Employee, Student, K-6 Elementary and Teacher handbooks for 2022-2023 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode second to approve the classified Employees Agreements. Vote 4-0, Eric abstained. Motion carried.

In discussion items, the school board discussed Textbook Rotation and the Policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Institution, will be looked into more before the board makes a decision. Also discussed was the overnight stay document that will be put in place right away by Elgin Public and Wolfpack.

Motion by Beckman seconded by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:20 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. The annual board retreat will follow the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 18, 2022

