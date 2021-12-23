Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

December 16, 2021, 6:30 PM (storms caused postponement to 12/16/21)

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Absent was Todd Heithoff. Administrators in attendance were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

Motion by Lisa Welding, second by Ron Bode to excuse Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Welding motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AtoZ Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $399.00, Maintenance, $40.90; Antelope Memorial Hospital, Transportation, $156.00; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $268.38; Appeara, Maintenance, $718.27; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $147.43; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $29.98; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $884.06, SpEd Expense, $737.02, SpEd Expense, $211.75; COR Therapuetic, Title IV Expense, $3,750.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $95.39; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $116.50. Instru Expense, $113.94; Eakes, Maintenance, $813.13; ESU #8, $33,692.20, Instru Expense. $307.50; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $459.00; Elgin Equipment & Machine, Maintenance, $30.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $346.15; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,016.64; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $62.89, $2,184.10; Elite Office Products, Business, $311.01, Instru Expense, $909.89, ESSERS Expense $985.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $620.40; HireRight, Transportation, $250.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,760.44; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $391.13; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $30.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,950.45; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $767.32; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation, $200.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $64.85; Reimbursement, $165.05; Stoneware, Inc, ESSERS Expense, $700.00; TMS, Business Expense, $62.10; turnitin.com, Instru Expense, $1,680.00; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $94.08; Verizon Business. Business Expense, $169.38; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $433.14; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $154.50

Total Board Bills: $58,377.97

December Payroll: $239,371.96

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $297,749.93

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. He distributed the results of the School Board Self-Evaluations to all board members.

The Americanism committee met. Welding reported on the committee meeting and the Americanism and Civics education that takes place. Time was set aside for public comment. There was none.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester. He showed a NSCAS test report to show the information presented to students and teachers on which standard need extra practice and review. Results were given within 17 minutes.

Supt. Brockhaus reminded members that elections will be for 5 seats on the school board next year. He described the new funding proposal. The pump at the football field irrigation system needs to be replaced and the work will be done when the weather allows.

In action items, motion by Luke Hinkle and second y Beckman to approve the teacher negotiated agreement for 2022-23 and 2023-24. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The teacher base salary will increase $1000 each school year.

The action item to approve the Supt. contract was tabled.

Welding motioned, Bode second to approve the transfers to the General Fund from Student Fees Fund ($30,000), Bank of Elgin ($90,000) and Great Plains State Bank ($60,000). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to approve the 2nd reading of Policy 502.02R1 Standard for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Bode second to approve 2 early retirement applications this year. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The wolfpack sports account so both school will need to add additional money. Beckman motioned, Welding second to transfer $5,000 in the Activity Fund to the wolfpack sports account. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, second by Hinkle to approve the purchase of a 2021 John Deer Gator with front window for $10,137.30 if still available. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Next on the rotation of new uniforms is golf. Hinkle motioned, Beckman second to approve golf polos to be purchased in 2022-23 and worn in 2023-24 pending cost estimates brought to the school board later. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The next regular board meeting will be on January 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Beckman and seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 22, 2021

