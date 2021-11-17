Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS ITV Room

November 10, 2021

6:30 p.m.

President Steve Busteed called the regular November Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07

Lisa Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

Bancroft-Rosalie Schools, Instru Expense, $600.00; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $298.70; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $19.99; CEV, Instru Expense, $1,700.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $326.20; COR Therapuetic, Title IV Expense, $3,250.00; Dana F. Cole & Company, Business Expense, $2,040.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $70.60, Instru Expense, $203.20; Eakes, Maintenance, $660.02, Business Expense, $136.04; ESU #8, $63,537.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $167.44, Instru Expense, $96.69; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $621.53; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $74.86, Business Expense, $1,004.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $106.70, Instru Expense, $781.74; GP Communications, Business Expense, $620.40; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,799.69; Houchen Bindery, Board Expense, $93.00; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $188.16; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $315.42; Jerry’s Feed, Business Expense, $18.39; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $4.95; KSB School Law, Business Expense, $75.00; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenancem $244.20; NASB, Admin Expense, $464.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $335.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $131.40; OneSource, Business Expense, $16.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $84.60; Pitzer Digital, Business Expense, $47.00; Reimbursement, $4,360.59; SchoolMart, ESSERS Expense, $3,575.59; Summerland Public Schools, Instru Expense, $400.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $118.48; TMS, Business Expense, $59.40; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $47.04; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $354.37; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Transportation Expense, $23.00; West Music, Instru Expense, $521.81

Total Board Bills: $89,737.20

November Payroll: $235,567.51

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $325,304.71

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence.

In committee reports, Todd Heithoff of the negotiations committee reported that the committee had met twice with EEA and was prepared to bring a negotiated agreement to the December board meeting. Luke Hinkle of the Wolfpack co-op committee reported that the committee had met and discussed having some junior high girls basketball practices before or after school because of the large numbers of participants. This plan was approved as long as they were not mandatory practices. A survey was completed at both schools to determine if starting a cross country team would be of interest. A decision will need to be made in the spring for the following fall. Discussion was held on administrative supervision at school activities. If an administrator cannot attend, he/she is to contact the other school to be sure that an administrator will be present as has been done in the past. Ainsworth has applied to join the NVC. Each school must vote at the end of November to decide if they will be added.

Michael Becker gave an AD report. It was a wrap up of fall sports and a look forward to winter sports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on school activities.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus reported on a new proposal of school funding. He reviewed the board goals and reminded the board members of the self-evaluation to be completed. He reported that the music boosters were working toward a field trip to the Sioux City Symphony in December and they would like the use of a school bus but will pay for the driver and fuel. He also reported that Jeanine Jochum was awarded the NE Paraeducator of the Year award at the paraeducator’s conference this week.

In action items, Welding motioned and Eric Beckman second to waive the 2nd reading of policy 718.00 Fiscal Management Internal Controls. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve adoption of Policy 718.00 Fiscal Management Internal Controls. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Ron Bode motioned and Heithoff second to approve on 1st Reading the changing of the Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students Policy 502.02 R1 with an increase of 4 students in each program K-12. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Beckman second to accept the 2020-21 audit. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to enter closed session for Supt. evaluation for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. President Busteed restated the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Busteed restated the motion and the board entered closed session at 7:29 p.m. The board returned from closed session at 8:42 p.m.

No action was taken.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wed. December 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the EPS ITV Room. Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Welding and seconded by Hinkle. Vote taken was 6 -0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:43 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: November 17, 2021

