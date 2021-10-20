Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

October 13, 2021 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

ACE Industrial, Instru Expense, $1,021.88; AKRS Equipment, Maintenance, $57.06; Transportation $1,500.00; All Stars Prevention, Guidance, $47.00; A&M Contractors, Maintenance, $319.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $320.89; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $138.45; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $103.16; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $139.50; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $53.41; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $207.42; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $769.67; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $1,123.06; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $50.00; COR Therapuetic, Title IV Expense, $3,575.00; Dana F. Cole & Company, Business Expense, $8,160.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $71.33, Instru Expense, $100.70, Instru Expense, $8.99, Instru Expense, $352.05; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,212.20; Elgin Hardware, Instru Expense, $87.97; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $496.30; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,174.68; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $10.59; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $595.00, $1,112.00; Elite Office Products, Business, $145.60, Instru Expense, $978.82; ESSERS Expense, $619.00; Fairfield Inn- Kearney, Admin Expense, $117.95; GP Communications, Business Expense, $620.40; Green Thumb, Maintenance, $687.87; Growing Leaders, ESSERS Expense, $299.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,540.64; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $651.93; Jerry’s Feed, Maintenance, $23.89; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $1,642.97; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $50.98; Major Refrigeration, Maintenance, $408.70; Moby Max, ESSERS Expense, $319.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $180.42; NCSA, Admin Expense, $140.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $131.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $163.60; Precision Repair, Transportation, $99.93; Scholastic, Instru Expense, $242.88, Instru Expense, $208.78; Reimbursement, $1,978.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $164.24; TMS, Business Expense, $64.80; The Set Me Free Project, ESSERS Expense, $650.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $86.20; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $275.93; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $112.90; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $204.60; Winsor Learning, SpEd Expense, $1,204.50; Xidax, ESSERS Expense, $2,402.00

Total Board Bills: $39,239.24

October Payroll: $235,216.79

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $274,456.03

President Busteed opened the hearing at 7:35 p.m. for the Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy for the Computer/Internet Network #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:40 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff shared school activities and the upcoming calendar. He also shared that the multicultural report forms have been given to teachers. Becky Lindgren demonstrated the new calculators and Rovers.

In the supt. report, Mr. Brockhaus reported that he would be sending out the Supt. evaluation form via email tomorrow morning. He also informed them of the clerical error in the budget that was adopted in Sept. Each board member has been emailed the information and it was reposted in the Elgin Review again. He explained the Threat assessment and Safe2HelpNE program that we have opted into.

In action items, Heithoff motioned, Eric Beckman second to purchase up to $3700 of math calculators and Rovers. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Heithoff second to begin a joint prom account with Pope John in the Elgin Public School Activity Fund to submerse the expenses for prom. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Heithoff second to approve the Wolfpack sports coop for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Welding and seconded by Beckman. Vote 5-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:43 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 20, 2021

