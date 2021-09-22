Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Budget Hearing and Special Hearing to Set Final Tax Request followed by

September Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

September 15, 2021, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the 2021-2022 Budget Hearing to order at 7:30 p.m. Board Members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2021-2022 Budget. The general Fund Request is $2,323,232.00 with a levy of 0.329567 and the Special Building Fund Request is $217,172.00 with a levy of 0.030499 which is a total tax asking of $2,540,404.00 with a total levy of 0.360066. President Busteed encouraged questions or comments from the public and board members. Busteed closed the hearing at 7:39 p.m.

President Busteed opened the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 7:39 p.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.329567 and the Special Building Request is 0.030499 for a total Levy Request of 0.360066. Busteed encouraged comments from the public and board members. The hearing closed at 7:44 p.m.

President Steve Busteed called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 7:44 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Access Elevator & Lifts, Maintenance, $608.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $347.81; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $153.81; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $82.50; Binovia, Instru Expense, $500.00; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $367.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $218.66; Cengage, Instru Expense, $56.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $356.67; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $284.22; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $25.00; COR Therapuetic, Title IV Expense, $1,675.00; Cornhusker International, Transportation, $667.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $92.95, Instru Expense, $328.10; Eakes, Maintenance, $848.25; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $5,654.00; edmentum, ESSERS Expense, $875.00; ESU #8, Title IIA Expense, $3,267.30, Instru Expense, $20.50, SpEd Expense, $40.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $486.49; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $887.85; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $48.47, $1,612.25, $120.00; Elite Office Products, Business, $102.19, Instru Expense, $476.45; GP Communications, Business Expense, $512.76; Hal-Leonard, Instru Expense, $328.35; Hometown Station, Transportation, $793.02; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $99.20; IXL Learning, ESSERS Expense, $5,648.00; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $3,357.58; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $128.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $657.60; MARC, Maintenance, $449.66; MFAC, LLC, Instru Expense, $568.41; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $205.76; NASB, Board Expense, $320.00, Business Expense, $35.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $322.00, Admin Expense, $322.00; NE Safety Center, Transportation, $250.00; NECC, Instru Expense, $42.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $131.40; O’Neill Shopper, Business Expense, $48.00; Onesource Background Check Co., Business Expense, $176.00; Plank Road Publishing, Instru Expense, $174.35; Precision Repair, Transportation, $193.04; Ramada Kearney, Admin Expense, $249.06, Admin Expense, $218.00; Reimbursement, $2,874.67; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $601.80, Instru Expense, $35.70; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $538.81; TMS, Business Expense, $56.70; UNL Haskell Lab, HAL Expense, $159.00; Urbanec’s Furniture, Maintenance, $18.40; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $192.87; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $276.26; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $253.46; WageWorks, Instru Expensel, $170.75

Total Board Bills: $40,624.08

September Payroll: $236,295.25

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $276,919.33

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the fall activities. He noted the change in state testing coming next year. MAPS will no longer be used but the state testing will take place in fall, mid-winter, and spring.

In action items, Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the 2021-22 district budget as presented, including tax asking of $2,540,404.00 (General Fund $2,323,232.00 and Special Building Fund $217,172.00). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.360066 (0.329567 General Fund and 0.030499 Building Fund) as presented. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

The board discussed the new health standards. Hinkle motioned to not approve adopting new health standards and sign a letter of opposition sent to NDE Commissioner of Education. Welding second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Letter was signed by all members to be sent.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to approve the estimate from Gutter Crew for $1,378.50 to install 6” gutter and downspouts on the bus barn. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on adding the student conduct code to the handbook. Each student will be given a copy and parents will be notified of the addition to the handbook

Welding motioned to adjourn the meeting, Ron Bode second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. Hearing for Internet and Computer Usage Policy will be held during the meeting

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: September 22, 2021

