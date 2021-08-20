Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

August 10, 2021 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Ron Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Appeara, Maintenance, $244.16; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $76.31; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $460.16; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $295.99; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $295.41; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $91.36; Eakes, Maintenance, $994.93; ESU Coordinating Council, Admin Expense, $100.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $23,510.25, Instru Expense, $1,394.94; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $628.48; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $143.72; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $87.55; Elite Office Products, Business, $80.00, Instru Expense, $89.99; GP Communications, Business Expense, $982.76; Hometown Station, Transportation, $278.82; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $99.20; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $111.19; MARC, Maintenance, $1,333.09; Mogensen, Erica, SpEd Expense, $1,382.53; NASCO, Instru Expense, $134.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $115.20; Petersburg Building & Supply, Maintenance, $85.91; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $289.95; Reimbursement, $871.30; Romshek, Brianna, SpEd Expense, $1,029.67; Schindler, Louise, SpEd Expense, $232.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $386.60; Scholastic, Instru Expense, $98.18; SchoolMate, Instru Expense, $588.90; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $262.84; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $675.35; Tierney, Title IV Expense, $12,834.00; TMS, Business Expense, $54.00; Vector Solutions, Instru Expense, $650.00; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $355.72; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $170.75

Total Board Bills: $51,530.21

August Payroll: $213,479.12

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $265,009.33

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the upcoming start to school.

Supt. Brockhaus updated the board on budget and summer projects. He stated that the band uniforms have arrived. He gave preliminary budget information and stated there would not be any money transfers or prepaying on utilities this year.

In action items, Welding motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve 1st reading of NASB recommended 103.00 Equal Educational Opportunity; 203.01 Board Organizational Meeting; 402.01 Equal Opportunity Employment; 402.15 Staff Conduct with Students; 404.06 Harassment; 501.00 Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students; 501.01 Educational Equity; 504.18 Harassment; 603.01 Curriculum Development; 607.10 Classroom Environment. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Welding to approve payment of the other ½ of bus barn construction ($47,057.37) plus the cost overrun of $15,277.90 to Schmitt Construction. Voting aye were Beckman, Busteed, Heithoff, and Welding. Abstained from voting was Bode. Motion carried 4-0, with 1 abstention.

Welding motioned, Bode second to approve closing the old Flex account that is no longer used. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on formulating a letter to the NE Dept. of Education and the commissioner regarding the new health standards.

Beckman motioned, Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:14 p.m.

The Budget Hearing followed by the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request will be September 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room. The regular meeting will follow.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: August 18, 2021

