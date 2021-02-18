Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Lunchroom

February 10, 2021 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteeed called the regular February Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. Absent was Luke Hinkle.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Lisa Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $170.80; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $67.60; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $259.50; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $249.80; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $369.95, SpEd Expense, $130.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $44.57, Instru Expense, $42.56; Eakes, Maintenance, $757.20; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $610.38; edmentum, Instru Expense, $1,225.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $51,337.54, Instru Expense, $1,394.94; Elgin Appliance, Maintenance, $264.99; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $308.87; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $123.87, Instru Expense, $12.56, Transportation, $12.98; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,060.75; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $408.27, Business Expense, $993.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $98.67; Flinn Scientific, Maintenance, $160.59; GP Communications, Business Expense, $684.76; Green Thumb Landscaping, Maintenance, $1,869.45; Houchen Bindery, Board Expense, $93.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $272.38, Instru Expense, $129.90; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $326.00; Jaymar, Business, Expense, $301.16; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,191.88; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $1,045.44; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $224.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $595.20; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $205.44; NASB, Board Expense, $3,427.00; Nebraska Council on Economic Ed, Instru Expense, $60.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $165.45; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $1,240.51; Reimbursement , $1,409.93; TMS, Business Expense, $56.70; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $88.97; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $355.66; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $170.75

Total Board Bills: $74,117.47

February Payroll: $227,230.36

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $301,347.83

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Committee assignments were distributed to the board members.

In the principal’s report,. Principal Wemhoff reported on the past month’s activities and upcoming activities. EPS will be hosting NVC Speed contest on March 1st. There will be no school for students.

Supt. Brockhaus reported that the Dodge pickup had been sold via sealed bids for $3,050. The principal evaluation has been completed.

In action items, Welding motioned and Heithoff second to approve the Elgin Education Association as the bargaining unit for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 negotiations. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve COR Therapeutics Counseling Services for the school district. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve a Jr. & Sr. student trip to Omaha in April. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Welding second to approve the purchase of new band uniforms from Fruehauf Uniforms in the amount of $28,354.40 for 40 sets. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The school calendar for 2021-2022 was presented. Welding motioned, Bode second to approve the 2021-22 school calendar. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the bid to add bleachers to high school gym stage area from Heartland Seating in the amount of $19,460. Beckman second. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Bode second to approve the second grade teaching contract for Elizabeth Selting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, Supt. Brockhaus has advertised for a possible additional SPED position. He also reported on upcoming summer projects previously approved.

Motion by Lisa Welding and second by Eric Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.

The next meeting will held on March 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lunchroom at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 17, 2021

ZNEZ