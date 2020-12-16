Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Lunchroom

December 9, 2020, 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Todd Heithoff, Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Ron Bode. Administrators in attendance were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Total Board Bills: $44,897.45

December Payroll: $240,976.23

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $285,873.68

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. He distributed the results of the School Board Self-Evaluations to all board members. Todd Heithoff reported that the Wolfpack Committee met and set the covid regulations for winter sports in both gyms. It was decided to only have cheer team if there were 4 students interested in it.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Supt. Brockhaus gave covid vaccine and mask mandate updates. He is still continuing to get updates from NDE, the Health Dept. and the Governor’s office.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Doug Jones second to approve the audit. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve 1% increase in salary for the second year of the Supt. contract for Mike Brockhaus. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Ron Bode second to approve 1st Reading of Staff Conduct with Students 402.15; Employee Injury on the Job 404.02; School Closure Under Extraordinary Circumstances 404.13; Addressing Barriers to Attendance 503.04. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve the heating/AC maintenance contract for 3 years. Year one = $6,657.00; Year two = $6,857.00; Year three = $7,057.00. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the decision of offering Early Retirement Incentives. Stan Heithoff motioned, Doug Jones second to offer two early retirement applications this year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on extending employee Covid-19 leave after Dec. 31st. This item was tabled at this time.

There are two vacancies on the school board and no one was on the ballot in November. Bode motioned, Stan Heithoff second to appoint Eric Beckman and Luke Hinkle to fill those positions. Vote 6-0, motion carried. New members will take the Oath of Office in January.

Discussion was held on the board retreat. The board would like to schedule it in July. Supt. Brockhaus reported the crow’s nest is enclosed and the new pick-up should arrive next week.

Stan Heithoff and Doug Jones were awarded a plaque in appreciation of their years served on the Elgin Public School Board.

The next regular board meeting will be on January 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Lunchroom.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Stan Heithoff and seconded by Doug Jones. Vote 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 16, 2020

