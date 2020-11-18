Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Lunchroom, EPS

November 11, 2020 6:30 p.m.

President Steve Busteed called the regular November Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Doug Jones, Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, and Todd Heithoff, Ron Bode was absent. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07

Lisa Welding motioned and Doug Jones second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $312.61; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $140.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $36.63; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $617.50, SpEd Expense, $401.83; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $113.99, Instru Expense, $144.81, Instru Expense, $13.25; Double D Portable Restrooms, Maintenance, $210.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $924.27; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $1,408.00, Instru Expense, $140.00, Instru Expense, $25.50, Instru Expense, $27,792.00, SpEd Expense, $26,029.70; Elgin Appliance and More, Maintenance, $77.99; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $326.48; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $666.70; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, Maintenance, $575.10; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $61.36, Business Expense, $993.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $1,435.10; GP Communications, Business Expense, $670.68, Instru Expense, $230.40; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,077.74; Internal Training Services, Instru Expense, $161.21; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $214.03; IXL Learning, Instru Expense, $1,012.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $544.91; Kevin Kush Public Speaking, Title IIA Expense, $2,671.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $535.50; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $622.70; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $330.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $278.66; NCSA, Admin Expense, $100.00, Admin Expense, $335.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Onesource, Instru Expense, $27.00; Renaissance, Title IIA Expense, $300.00; Reimbursement, $232.75; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $14.29; TMS, Business Expense, $48.60; Turnitin, LLC, Instru Expense, $1,600.00; US Bank, $900.16; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $82.94; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $329.26

Total Board Bills: $74,864.15

November Payroll: $232,820.81

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $307,684.96

Welding motioned, Todd Heithoff second to excuse Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence.

In committee reports, the board president had met and gone over the completed Supt. evaluation with Mr. Brockhaus. It was a good evaluation. He was thanked for the job he is doing for the school district and the board felt it was a smooth transition to a new superintendent.

Michael Becker, A.D. gave the fall sports reports and upcoming winter sports participation outlook. Principal Wemhoff reported on school activities. November 25th will be a NO SCHOOL day instead of a 1:00 early dismissal.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus reminded board members to complete the Board Self Evaluation online. He reviewed the Board Goals set at last year’s retreat. The Annual Financial Report is not completed yet.

In action items, the board reviewed estimates for replacing the roof on the high school building. Stan Heithoff motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the bid from A & M Contractors with the specifications of 60 mil membrane and 25-year warranty. The cost is $64,561.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the following board policies on 2nd reading: Equal Educational Opportunity Policy 103.00; Educational and Operational Planning Policy 104.00: Special Board Meetings Policy 204.02; Meeting Notice Policy 204.07; Meeting Minutes Policy 204.11; Equal Opportunity Employment Policy 402.01; Staff Conduct with Students Policy 402.15; Abuse of Students by School District Employees Policy 403.03; Harassment Policy 404.06; Employee Conduct and Appearance Policy 405.00; Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students Policy 501.00; Student Conduct Policy 504.03; Hazing, Initiation, Secret Societies, or Gang Activities Policy 504.14; Harassment Policy 504.18; Bullying Prevention Policy 504.20; Dating Violence Prevention Policy 504.21; Suspension and Expulsion of Students Policy 505.03; Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan Policy 612.05; Budget Adoption Process Policy 702.03; Live Broadcast or Videotaping Policy 1004.03. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Wellness Policy 508.13 was presented for 2nd reading. Todd Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve Wellness Policy 508.13 on 2nd reading. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the board reviewed Covid19 procedures and replacements for school board members since there were no candidates on the ballot.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wed. December 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the EPS Lunchroom.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Stan Heithoff and seconded by Jones. Vote taken was 5-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

