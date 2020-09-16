Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Budget Hearing and Special Hearing to Set Final Tax

Request followed by

September Regular Meeting

EPS Gym

September 9, 2020, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the 2020-2021 Budget Hearing to order at 7:30 p.m. Board Members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2020-2021 Budget. The general Fund Request is $1,919,192.00 with a levy of 0.278593 and the Special Building Fund Request is $212,121.00 with a levy of 0.030792 which is a total tax asking of $2,131,313.00 with a total levy of 0.309385. President Busteed encouraged questions or comments from the public and board members. Busteed closed the hearing at 7:38 p.m.

President Busteed opened the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 7:38 p.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.278593 and the Special Building Request is 0.030792 for a total Levy Request of 0.309385. Busteed encouraged comments from the public and board members. The hearing closed at 7:44 p.m.

President Steve Busteed called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 7:44 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Absent was Todd Heithoff. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried..

Access Elevator & Lifts, Maintenance, $541.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $316.40; Binovia, Instru Expense, $500.00; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $134.50; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $722.56; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $273.62, Instru Expense, $8.07, Instru Expense, $37.66; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,705.65; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $5,386.00; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $785.00, Title Expense, $210.00; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $500.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $397.89; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $372.95, Instru Expense, $36.72; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $227.64, Instru Expense, $1,018.97; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $10.59; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $997.48, Business Expense, $993.50, Instru Expense, $105.00; Flinn Scientific, Maintenance, $675.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $924.11, Instru Expense, $230.40; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $75.33; Jerry’s Feed, Business Expense, $19.97; JMC, Business Expense, $3,114.61; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,157.59; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $760.50; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $90.00; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $2,841.52; MARC, Maintenance, $942.85; NASB, Admin Expense, $100.00, Business Expense, $30.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $150.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Onesource, Instru Expense, $101.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $297.03; Reimbursement, $2,894.20; Sector Now, Instru Expense, $357.50; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $46.78; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $379.20; TMS, Business Expense, $54.00; US Bank, $5,611.31; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $85.20; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $275.00

Total Board Bills: $37,593.30

September Payroll: $230,267.78

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $267,861.08

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, Doug Jones reported that the Policy Committee have met and are ready to bring new and revised policies to the October board meeting.

Todd Heithoff arrived at 7:47 p.m.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the start of school. MAPS testing has been completed. Homecoming plans have begun.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on summer projects and creating a priority list for upcoming projects.

In action items, Lisa Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the 2020-21 district budget as presented, including tax asking of $2,131,313.00 (General Fund $1,919,192.00 and Special Building Fund $212,121.00). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Welding second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.309385 (0.278593 General Fund and 0.030792 Building Fund) as presented. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

Discussion was held on prioritizing future projects. Supt. Brockhaus will seek more information and pricing.

Jones motioned to adjourn the meeting, Todd Heithoff second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:22 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium at Elgin Public School. Hearing for Internet and Computer Usage Policy will be held during the meeting

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

