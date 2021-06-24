Proceedings – District #18 Board of Educatiobn

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

June 15, 2021 6:30 PM

President Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $311.49; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $119.70; Blick Art Supplies, Instru Expense, $34.49; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $7.96, Maintenance, $60.55; Boulden Publishing, Instru Expense, $2,194.56; BrainPOP, Instru Expense, $2,600.00; CDW Government, Instru Expense, $1,687.50; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $681.49, SpEd Expense, $388.51; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $50.00; COR Therapeutic Services, Instru Expense, $4,246.00; Cornhusker International, Transportation, $2,640.24; Dean’s Market. Maintenance, $9.46, Instru Expense, $55.45, Instru Expense, $242.33; Eakes, Maintenance, $51.92; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $690.75, Instru Expense, $209.46; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,121.10; Elgin Review. Board Expense, $378.73, Business Expense, $101.80, Instru Expense, $250.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $269.65; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $27,467.60, Instru Expense, $84.00; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $828.59; GHA Technologies Inc., SpEd Expense, $865.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $676.12; Haddock, REAP Grant Expense, $21,054.52; Holiday Inn, Kearney, Admin Expense, $114.95; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,356.51; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Instru Expense, $183.15; Huskerland Prep, Instru Expense, $35.00; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $99.20; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $71.40; Kayton International, Maintenance, $2,500.00; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $89.34; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $1,312.00; Library World, Instru Expense, $470.00; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $277.29; MARC, Maintenance, $1,456.93; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $97.50; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $365.20; NASCO, Instru Expense, $1,287.15; NCSA, Admin Expense, $90.00; Nebraska Life, Instru Expense, $24.00; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $175.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $202.61; Reimbursement, $2,126.94; Renaissance, Instru Expense, $3,024.00; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $179.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $68.71; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $309.50, Instru Expense, $850.00; Student Assurance Services, Business Expense, $500.00; TMS, Business Expense, $54.00; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $581.10; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $91.95; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $435.18; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $170.75; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $53.00

Total Board Bills: $88,144.33

June Payroll: $230,532.87

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $318,677.20

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on ESSER II and ESSER III funds that are available to the school district.

In action items, Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve classified employees agreements for the 2021-22 school year as amended. Vote Eric Beckman, abstain; Ron Bode, aye; Steve Busteed, aye; Todd Heithoff, aye; Luke Hinkle, aye; Lisa Welding, aye. Vote 5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 abstain. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on lunch prices. Current lunch prices are PreK-6 students – $2.30, Gr. 7-12 – $2.55 and Adults – $3.20. Breakfast prices are Students – $1.60 Adults – $2.10. Lisa Welding motioned, Eric Beckman second to increase each price $.10 for the 2021-22 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Lunch Pricing for 2021-22 will be PreK-6 – $2.40, Gr. 7-12 – $2.65 and Adults – $3.30. Breakfast pricing for 2021-22 will be Students – $1.70 and Adults – $2.20.

Discussion was held on the Elgin Public School Emergency Operations Plan prepared this year. Welding motioned, Hinkle second to approve the safety plan as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The preliminary budget review information was presented along with the teaching assignments.

Motion by Heithoff, seconded by Welding to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m. After supper, the board retreat was held in the Distance Learning Room. The board retreat began at 7:56 p.m. and adjourned at 9:21 p.m. Board goals for the coming year were discussed and no action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting. The Health & Wellness Policy will also be reviewed.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 23, 2021

