Proceedings- Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
January 2nd, 2024
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Ten (10) tax roll corrections were approved.
Approved Motor Vehicle Exemptions x 5.
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: January 10, 2024
ZNEZ