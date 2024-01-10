Proceedings- Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

January 2nd, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Ten (10) tax roll corrections were approved.

Approved Motor Vehicle Exemptions x 5.

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 10, 2024

