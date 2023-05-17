Proceedings – Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

MAY 8, 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on May 8, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk, Vicki Vannier, and Dan Kluver. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Nordhues to approve the April 10, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed the contract and price negotiation with JEO Engineering. Einspahr moved to table the conversation until next meeting when more information could be gathered. Nordhues seconded. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: The fence around the sewer lagoon was discussed. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to clean out the fence line, and remove and replace the old fence along the south, east and north sides of the lagoon with a 4 barbed wire fence. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $77.78; Wheeler Central Schools, Forward Tobacco Tax, $20.00; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $56.57; NE Department of Revenue, 1st Quarter Income Tax, $110.00; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $63.00; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $134.15; L & L Sanitation; Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues; Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $469.44; Emma Smith, Employee Recognition Gift Certificates, $200.00. TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $2,958.69

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $0.00

STREETS: Emme Sand & Gravel, Asphalt & Delivery, $932.78. TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $932.78

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00. TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $200.00

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $4,091.47

OTHER BUSINESS: Discussion occurred between the board members and the superintendent, Dan Kluver, about the street project occurring.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve May 11th-18th as the village clean up days. A large roll off dumpster will be available to the village population. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

A Facebook page for the village was discussed. It was tabled for now.

Next, the board members discussed the playground equipment progress with Vicki Vannier. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to remove the old playground equipment, so the new playground can go in the same place. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Lastly, it was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to get a book on chemical spray for mosquitos to be kept at the village office. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:28 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 12th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 8th day of May 2023

PUBLISH: May 17, 2023

