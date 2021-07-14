Proceedings-Antelope County Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 6th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the June 8th & June 22nd BOC, June 22nd BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.

Bobbi Risor, Region 11 Emergency Manager gave a brief review of Region 11 activity.

Discussion of TransCanada Road use agreement.

Approved one (1) Improvement Grant and one (1) Promotional Grant.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Committee formed for America Recovery Plan Act funds.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Approved liquor license Antelope Country Club.

No action on redistricting GIS vendor.

Sheriff Fee Report, Clerk of the District Court miscellaneous fee report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s miscellaneous revenue report were reviewed

Road Superintendent Report. Approved two (2) access permits. Approved advertising for 2021 Pavement repairs.

Approved and authorized Chairman to sign Change Order #2, Application of Payment, Certificate of Substantial Completion – Ashfalls NW Project – Bygland Dirt.

Discussion with land owners regarding 516th Avenue.

Approved sheet piling on the Tilden North Project.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 14, 2021

ZNEZ