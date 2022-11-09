Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 1, 2022

Chairperson opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the 10-11-2022 BOC & BOE Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Met in executive session for personnel reasons, pending litigation, and claims adjuster information.

Zoning Administrator Report. Heard updates on CAV. Approved Administrative Plat.

Approved Year End Certification of Highway Superintendent and Resolution approved National Functional Classification System Review, approved Court Room Technology upgrades agreement.

Approved Highway 20 Law Enforcement Agreement.

Quarterly update with the Weed Superintendent.

Approved a promotional grant.

Treasurer reviewed Distress Warrants and Delinquent Tax List. Authorized foreclosure proceedings to start at maturity date.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved two (2) access permits, tabled one (1) access permit. Approved Tentative Acceptance of Tilden North Project. Authorized advertising for semi-truck purchase. Approved oversize permit. Approved County Bridge Match submittal.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 9, 2022

ZNEZ