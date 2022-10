Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 4th, 2022

Vice-Chairperson opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the 9-13-2022 BOC Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report was presented. Approved Administrative Plat.

Approved Maximus 2021 Cost Allocation Plan, and Orchard Library Agreement.

Quarterly Jail inspection.

One- & Six-Year Road Plan Hearing. Approved One- & Six-Year Road Plan.

Speed Sign and Stop Sign Reports were reviewed. Approved resolutions regarding same.

Approved two (2) promotional grants.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved underground permit. Discussion on dust control.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 12, 2022

ZNEZ