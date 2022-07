Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 12th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Open meeting. Approved agenda and minutes of 7-05-2022 BOC Meeting, Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurers Fund Balance Report and Treasurers Miscellaneous Report.

Approve payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims:

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 16,027.68; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 55.00; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF ex 346.48; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 500,200.00; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 2,596.20; AXON ENTERPRISE ex 543.36; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 92.22; BCBS ins 67,117.18; BOMGAARS ex 25.51; CASEYS ex 345.10; CITY OF NELIGH ex 73.78; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 156.08; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT ex 35.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 30.68; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 228.19; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS garn 368.29; CUBBYS ex 1,079.69; DOERR & KLEIN ex 2,845.77; DUSTY’S ex 430.65; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 419.17; ELGIN REVIEW ex 247.32; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 529.66; FED W/H tax 9,290.27; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,045.82; DELBERT FREEMAN ex 40.75; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 375.23; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; HI-WAY MART ex 223.41; JONNY DODGE ex 400.09; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 182.06; MADISON CO DIST COURT ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF ex 28.46; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 79.82; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 42.67; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 2,985.31; NEBR DEPT OF LABOR ex 966.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,606.04; VSP-NACO VISION ins 548.34; NCPPD ut 38.57; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING/COOLING ex 258.00; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF) ex 7.38; PHYSICIANS LAB ex 355.00; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; BILL KACZOR ex 459.60; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 495.26; SOC SEC 22,506.04; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,226.83; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 80.00; DARREL TIMM ex 449.96; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 631.93; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS ins 285.92; MEGAN WINGATE ex 200.00; JARECKI SHARP & PETERSEN ex 4,039.50;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 988.56; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 13,443.40; BLACKSTRAP ex 825.00; BCBS ins 41,363.53; BUTCH’S BODY SHOP ex 355.33; CARHART LUMBER ex 183.89; CARQUEST OF NELIGH ex 1,325.24; CITY OF ELGIN ut 56.25; CITY OF TILDEN ut 73.07; CLEARWATER FEED/GRAIN ex 160.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 45.05; CONSTELLATION ut 76.85; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS garn 464.46; CUBBY’S ex 1,690.43; DUSTY’S ex 106.78; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 27.75; ERPPD ut 521.83; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 41,538.65; FARMER’S PRIDE ex 8,004.05; FED W/H tax 9,545.37; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 233.33; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 264.76; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 220.80; JEBRO ex 193,682.43; JONNY DODGE ex 355.34; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL ex 187.25; LAWSON PRODS ex 156.24; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 1,326.21; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 3,286.11; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 72.16; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 5,597.56; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 210.00; MITCHELL MACHINE WORKS/CUSTOM ex 50.00; MITTEIS GRAVEL ex 16,902.60; MR S’S ex 1,009.50; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 119.20; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,477.27; NPPD ut 129.89; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 183.20; VSP-NACO VISION ins 309.44; NMC EXCHANGE ex 1,389.76; NCPPD ut 5.14; NNTC ut 74.34; ORCHARD LUMBER ex 10.00; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 245.01; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY ex 828.77; ROSE EQUIPMENT ex 1,125.00; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 557.39; RYAN’S TRUCK/TRACTOR ex 449.83; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 4,607.30; WEX BANK ex 1,211.50; SOC SEC 19,244.70; STA-BILT CONSTRUCTION ex 48,347.20; NEBR DEPT OF REV ex 3,562.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 94.79; VERIZON WIRELESS ut 190.21; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 53.30; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS ins 277.90; ZEE MEDICAL SVC ex 42.30; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 1,705.02;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 342.80;

ARPA: DIVINE CONCRETE ex 17,250.00;

Law Enforcement: BOB BARKER CO ex 322.18; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 8,162.95; CULLIGAN ex 164.75; DOLLAR GENERAL ex 20.60; HILAND DAIRY ex 493.08; M & O DOOR PRODS ex 397.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 291.38; WANEK PHARMACY ex 205.59; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 402.08;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 184.08; PINNACLE BANK ex 439.82; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 213.20.

No zoning administrator report.

Road Superintendent Report: approved six (6) underground permits and one (1) access permit. Held six (6) permits. Formally closed Thunderhead RUA.

Election Procedures. Motion to continue in person voting.

Tabled NCDHD appointment, library contributions and Escrow Fund.

Authorized Highway superintendent to study ROW Stanton Township.

Met as BOE.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 20, 2022

ZNEZ