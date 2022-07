Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 5th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the June 28th 2022 BOC & June 28th, 2022 BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed. Zoning Permit Report, Clerk of District Report for June were presented.

Zoning Administrator Report. No actions.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Authorized Clerk to advertise for FEMA mitigation.

Public Hearing – closed 844.5 Road between 528th-529th Avenue.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) underground permit. Approved purchase of First Net Cellular Plan. Approved Oakdale armor coat partnership.

Met with Globe Life Insurance Representative.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 13, 2022

ZNEZ