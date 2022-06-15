Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 7, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the May 9th, 2022 BOC & May 9th, 2022 BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed. Zoning Permit Report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Clerk of District Report for May were presented.

Zoning Administrator Report. Set public hearing CUP.

Re-set hearing date for 844.5 Road Closure.

Road Superintendent Report: approved three (3) oversize permits, one (1) access permit, 14 underground permits. Approved rehire for seasonal help. Discussion Old Highway 14 truck traffic, Escrow Resolution, ROW Maintenance. Approved pay application Oakdale South project.

Release RUA Upstream Bond. Accepted and approved BRIC Grant and contribution.

Approve budget function adjustments and resolution.

Approved vendor for printing LB644 postcards.

Insurance Discussion & Cafeteria Plan update tabled. Tabled NIRMA deductible and insurance coverage.

Approved improvement & promotional grant.

Visited with Stealth Broadband about fiber to rural areas.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 15, 2022

ZNEZ