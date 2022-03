Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 8th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes from March 1st, 2022 BOC and BOE Meeting. Pledge collateral was reviewed. Correspondence was reviewed. February’s CDC Monthly Report; Treasurer Fund Balance and Revenue Report; Sheriff Fee Reports were reviewed. Zoning Permit Report.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AKRS ex 145.26; AFLAC ins 850.00; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 15,109.42; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 222.00; APPEARA ex 33.56; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 4,040.65; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 1,212.19; BCBS ins 57,320.89; BOMGAARS ex 28.98; BOMGAARS ex 165.05; CARHART LUMBER ex 17.99; CARNEY LAW ex 3,216.62; CENTEC CAST METAL PRODS ex 772.97; CITY OF NELIGH ut 4,793.44; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 500.00; CITY OF NORFOLK ex 25,560.00; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 153.40; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 75.75; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 100.88; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES ex 117.00; CUBBYS ex 775.57; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 562.68; DOERR & KLEIN ex 2,797.55; DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO ex 31.95; DUSTYS ex 290.51; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 183.48; ELGIN APPLIANCE/MORE ex 363.25; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 301.80; ELGIN REVIEW ex 517.43; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 472.04; FED W/H tax 8,810.47; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,020.82; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 396.93; LINDA GROSSERODE ex 361.94; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; LYLE HART ex 200.00; HI-WAY MART ex 270.50; MYLA JACKSON ex 60.95; JONNY DODGE ex 561.43; K&M REPORTING ex 168.75; AMY KLEINSCHMIT ex 60.95; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 255.11; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 49.05; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 53.63; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 41.52; MENARDS ex 118.98; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ex 12.00; MIPS ex 2,890.54; NACO ex 90.00; NEBR INTERGOVERNMENTAL RISK MGT ASN ex 25.00; NEBR ASSOC OF CO TREAS ex 50.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,284.72; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 186.00; NEBR WEED CONTROL ASSN ex 375.00; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 14.40; VSP-NACO VISION ins 532.70; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING/COOLING ex 272.70; WILLIAM OUREN ex 75.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 86.23; PITNEY BOWES-METER PMT ex 864.18; PITZER DIGITAL ex 445.81; QUILL CORP ex 205.99; R R DONNELLEY ex 40.17; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 228.82; SOC SEC 20,498.86; BRITTANY SPIEKER ex 30.42; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,143.42; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; UNIV OF NEBR LINCOLN ex 1,172.08; URBANEC’S FURNITURE ex 2,599.00; US CELLULAR ut 627.35; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 285.92; BONITA WELKE ps 22.00; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 74.75; DELL MARKETING LP ex 100.43; PITNEY BOWES PURCHASE POWER ex 5,000.00;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 952.75; AFLAC ins 235.76; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 9,233.91; AMH ex 95.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 1,284.49; BCBS ins 34,383.41; BOMGAARS ex 1,249.10; CARHART LUMBER ex 19.25; CARQUEST OF NELIGH ex 534.87; CASEYS ex 59.68; CITY OF TILDEN ut 70.17; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 90.16; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 99.27; CONSTELLATION ut 518.20; CORNER HARDWARE ex 12.19; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS ins 329.53; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS garn 344.37; CUBBYS ex 434.68; D&M MACHINERY ex 95.33; DUSTYS ex 64.57; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 50.19; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 5,319.24; FARMER’S PRIDE ex 6,522.21; FED W/H tax 5,861.42; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 470.83; FRONTIER COMM ut 257.72; G I TRAILER ex 679.63; G WORKS ex 450.00; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 265.08; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS garn 339.15; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 297.39; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 30,855.00; JONNY DODGE ex 3,830.41; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL ex 3,171.36; LAWSON PRODS ex 34.92; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 1,357.07; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 285.67; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 4,151.84; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 47.32; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 28.42; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 175.00; MURPHY TRACTOR/EQUIP ex 747.25; N&B GAS CO ex 570.38; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 2,590.34; NPPD ut 53.38; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 249.01; VSP-NACO VISION ex 291.01; NCPPD ut 336.52; NORTHEAST GLASS ex 120.00; NNTC ut 75.56; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 1,136.90; QUICK SERVE OIL CO ex 429.03; RAZOR TRACKING ex 925.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 176.28; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY ex 383.91; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 198.63; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION ex 50.00; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 1,088.31; SIDUMP’R ex 1,095.90; WEX BANK ex 529.90; SOC SEC 13,044.56; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.36; VERIZON WIRELESS ut 190.23; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 64.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 53.30; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 277.90; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 20.00; ERPPD ut 313.86; NPPD ut 40.70;

County Visitors Promotion Fund: ORCHARD HISTORICAL SOCIETY ex 122.00; NEWS CHANNEL NEBR ex 200.00;

County Visitors Tourism Promotion: ORCHARD HISTORICAL SOCIETY ex 1,750.00; ROYAL ROPING CLUB ex 1,750.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 334.80;

Law Enforcement Center: BOB BARKER CO ex 30.55; CASH-WA DISTR ex 1,776.74; CULLIGAN ex 90.75; DOLLAR GENERAL ex 8.00; ECHO ELECTRIC SUPPLY ex 558.24; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 540.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 424.97; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 6,806.00; MIDWEST SPECIAL SVCS ex 232.50; NE COMM COLLEGE ex 1,117.50; RADEC CONSTRUCTION ex 670.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 248.64; WANEK PHARMACY ex 228.19;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTR ex 166.70; DOLLAR GENERAL ex 38.50; JUSTICE DATA SOLUTIONS ex 270.00; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 341.28; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 24.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 57.15;

Building Fund: BRYANT HOME COMFORT ex 3,946.00; KINNAN CONSTRUCTION ex 10,000.00.

Approved improvement grant request.

Met with NPAIT representative regarding fund investments.

Zoning Administrators Report. Approved administrative plat.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved underground permit. Temporary weight limit restricted to 7 Ton on ALL hard surface roads. Culverts for 835th Road and 524th Avenue are on order and will ship. Approved purchasing truck load of grader blades. Discussion of micro-surfacing and Orchard-Summerland Road – no formal action.

Bid openings: Approved and accepted any and all gravel bids. Approved and accepted JEBRO for asphalt oil. Approved and accepted Sta-bilt for armor coating.

Approved purchase of a 2016 Packer.

Met in executive session regarding employee issues.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 16, 2022

ZNEZ