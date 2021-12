Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 14th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Pledge Collateral and correspondence were reviewed. November Report from Sheriff, were presented.

Review of claims. Approved Payroll. Approved vendor claims:

Zoning administrator – approve boundary lot change.

Road Superintendent Report – approved one (1) underground permit. Tabled two access permits, approved one (1) access permit. Approved one oversize permit. Awarded 2021 Pavement Repair Bid,

Tabled resolution regarding well on County ROW. Set dates for two (2) public hearings regarding road closing petitions.

Motioned for a special meeting to discuss official salaries. Heard maintenance report.

Approved improvement grant for Clearwater Historical Society.

Made appointment to Area on Aging Board.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 22, 2021

