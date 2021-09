Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 7, 2021

Vice-Chairperson opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Correspondence was reviewed. August reports from Sheriff, Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer and Zoning were reviewed.

NCDHD discussed recent events and concerns.

Monthly ground maintenance report was heard.

Approved minutes of the August 10th, and August 31st BOC Meetings.

Approve Liquor License for ACC.

Public Hearing budget appropriations and adoptions. Adopted budget, property tax request and levy.

Public Hearing of abandonment of 800 feet of 516th Avenue in Verdigris Township. Approved abandonment.

Public Hearing 1 & 6 Road Plan. Approved 1 & 6 Road Plan.

Rejected all bids for the 2021 pavement repairs.

Emergency Repair funding reimbursement was approved and authorized.

Zoning Administrator Report. Appointed Zoning Administrator.

Approved striking of uncollected personal property.

Approved one (1) promotional and one (1) improvement grant.

Approved annual certification of program compliance for Highway Superintendent.

Approved placement and resolution of speed limit signs-Summerland School.

Approved two (2) access permits. Approved agreement with Newman Signs.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairperson of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 15, 2021

ZNEZ