Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 3rd, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the July 6th, and July 13th BOC, and July 13th BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.

Discussed with landowner’s road conditions and dust.

Discussion of 150th Anniversary of Antelope County.

Treasurer presented and discussed Distress Warrants, Semi-Annual Report, Return of distress warrants, Sheriff’s report two (2) outstanding 2020 delinquent taxes.

Signed Guarantee Roofing repair contract.

Bat mitigation in Courthouse and Annex was discussed, will call for bids.

Opened bids for 2021 Pavement Repairs, Highway Superintendent to review numbers.

Signed resolutions authorizing Highway Superintendent to complete road study and a public hearing on closing Crumly Road (516th Avenue).

Signed two (2) LPA resolutions regarding Orchard NE and Tilden North Projects.

Held two (2) CUP. Approved CUP for Roll Form Tin Operation and NextLink internet tower 8 miles north of Neligh.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Antelope County Library Association Interlocal Agreements.

Redistricting discussion continued.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved three (3) access permits.

Met in Executive Session for approximately 70 minutes.

Budget discussion. Inventories to be reviewed next week.

Subdivision Levy Resolution was approved.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 11, 2021

ZNEZ