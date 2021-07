Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 22nd, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Correspondence was reviewed. Review vendor claims.

County Attorney to write letter to Newman Signs.

Met as a Board of Equalization.

Pledge Collateral was reviewed. Approved vendor claims:

General: JOSEPH ABLER, ex 340.30; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 3,315.00; AXON ENTERPRISE, ex 17,250.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 9.46; BOMGAARS, ex 66.96; DEBORAH BRANSTITER, ex 21.27; CARNEY LAW, ex 7,029.74; CASEY’S, ex 30.00; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 1,947.22; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY, ut 266.00; CRISTAN KURPGEWEIT, ex 480.00; CONTROL MASTERS, ex 1,362.00; BRYAN CORNETT, ex 15.00; COUNTRY JUNCTION, ex 439.00; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 387.93; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 14.00; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 849.50; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 122.80; ELITE OFFICE PRODS, ex 5,117.81; FLOOR MAINTENANCE, ex 257.25; FOUR WINDS NURSERY, ex 1,000.00; GWORKS, ex 17,000.00; GLOBAL EQUIPMENT CO, ex 233.95; TESSA HAIN, ex 9.87; HAMPTON INN YORK, ex 290.00; LYLE HART, ex 200.00; JUSTICE DATA SOLUTIONS, ex 5,025.00; LAZY T TIRE/IMP, ex 3,400.00; MIPS, ex 440.00; MR S’S, ex 166.00; NE HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS, ex 186.00; NE WEED CONTROL ASSN, ex 120.00; NSBA, ex 40.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 150.00; LISA PAYNE, ex 199.99; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT), ex 20.00; PITNEY BOWES, ex 5,000.00; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1,245.96; PLATTE VALLEY COMMS, ex 1,083.00; PRECISION GLASS, ex 655.81; QUILL CORP, ex 1,664.84; RAMADA-WYNDHAM INN/SUITES, ex 267.00; REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM, ex 6,338.25; MARLENE SCHINDLER, ex 18.73; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,134.04; STRATTON DELAY DOELE CARLSON & BUET, ex 13,069.08; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 120.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 1.29; DARREL TIMM, ex 59.80; VAN DIEST SUPPLY, ex 5,875.60; LISA WELDING, ex 28.60; BORROMEO LAND HOLDINGS, ex 251.45; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S, ex 621.75; FARM/HOME PUBLISHERS, ex 700.00;

Road/ Bridge: AKRS, ex 679.57; AMH, ex 36.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 4.60; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ex 166.69; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 27.76; EMME SAND/GRAVEL, ex 219.63; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 6,779.30; GWORKS, ex 436.97; KOINZAN ENTERPRISES, ex 109.26; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 78.86; LAZY T TIRE/IMP, ex 119.93; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL, ex 182.63; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, ex 70.00; MURPHY TRACTOR/EQUIP, ex 206.19; NPPD, ut 49.81; QUALITY IRON/METAL, ex 23.46; RYAN’S TRUCK/TRACTOR, ex 643.19; SAPP BRO PETRO, ex 4,663.50; SPUD CONSTRUCTION, ex 72,122.53; SPUD TRUCKING, ex 3,851.00; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50;

Disaster: SPUD CONSTRUCTION, ex 35,922.80;

Law Enforcement Center: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 443.89; CONTROL MASTERS, ex 1,765.00; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS, ex 405.00; NELIGH FAMILY DENITSTRY, ex 278.00; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 56.38;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO, ex 885.84;

Highway Allocation Bond: JEBRO, ex 77,858.65; SPUD CONSTRUCTION, ex 40,176.00.

Zoning Administrator Report – Planning Commissioner Meeting on 7-6-2021.

Zoning Administrator was appointed at $18.00 an hour.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) access permit, approved two (2) oversize loads, and three (3) oversize permits. Committed to purchase Low Boy Trailer in July 2021.

Approved floating holiday for employees.

Toured courthouse.

Approved advertising for courthouse annex roof repair/replacement.

Approved budget function transfers as needed.

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 30, 2021

ZNEZ