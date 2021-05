Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 11th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved Payroll. Pledge Collateral was reviewed. Correspondence was reviewed. Monthly reports for Sheriff, Treasurer (2), Clerk of District Court.

Approved NACO BC/BS major medical coverage for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Zoning administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat.

Approved Township Claims.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) underground permit, approved oversize loads. Discussion of purchase through auction. No action. Discussion on Interlocal Agreements. No action.

Set hearing date for closing of 510th Avenue on Holt County Line for June 1st, 2021.

Approved vendor claims:

General: AKRS, ex 55.80; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 779.88; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 14,201.67; ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 17.00; ANTELOPE CO TREASURER, ex 2,581.42; APPEARA, ex 33.80; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 3,503.95; BEAR GRAPHICS, ex 729.65; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 802.14; BCBS, ins 59,259.44; BOB BARKER CO, ex 89.95; BOMGAARS, ex 823.91; BOYD’S NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 75.00; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; BUTCH’S BODY SHOP, ex 120.50; CASEY’S, ex 232.00; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 3,877.68; CITY OF NELIGH-RECYCLING, ut 322.00; CLEARFLY COMM, ut 154.17; CLERK OF DIST CO-WAYNE, ex 79.52; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 144.00; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; CONSOLIDATED MNGMT CO, ex 76.08; CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING/DARE, ex 668.54; CUBBY’S, ex 27.39; DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 448.00; JURY MAY 2021, ex 2,469.32; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 7,303.90; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 140.80; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 334.99; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 1,352.97; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 362.36; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 293.99; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 818.59; FED W/H, fed tax 8,711.57; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,154.16; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 400.47; TESSA HAIN, ex 36.32; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; LYLE HART, ex 200.00; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION, ex 259.16; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JACK’S UNIFORMS/EQUIPMENT, ex 35.70; JONNY DODGE, ex 20,945.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 118.20; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 105.50; MAMAS’/NANAS’, ex 142.85; MAXIMUS CONSULTING SVCS, ex 753.00; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, ex 7.50; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MID AMERICA FIRST CALL, ex 75.00; MIPS, ex 2,921.30; NACO, ex 2,232.76; NE APPLIANCE CENTER, ex 1,163.44; NE ASSN OF CO TREASURERS, ex 100.00; NE CO ATTORNEYS ASSN, ex 757.00; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,979.99; NE EMERGENCY SER COMM ASSN, ex 200.00; THOMAS NELSON, ex 218.00; NACO VISION, ins 489.21; NORFOLK AREA SHOPPER, ex 573.76; NORTHEAST NE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, ex 905.00; NORTHEAST NE RC/D, ex 1,500.00; NORTHEAST NE AREA AGENCY ON AGING, ex 4,755.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 90.00; O’NEILL SHOPPER, ex 88.24; ONE OFFICE SOLUTION, ex 312.03; WILLIAM OUREN, ex 225.00; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT), ex 267.78; PHYSICIANS LAB, ex 2,702.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 144.13; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 643.92; PLAINVIEW NEWS, ex 120.00; PRECISION REPAIR, ex 116.05; QUILL CORP, ex 62.23; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; SCHINDLER ELEVATOR CORP, ex 984.96; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING, ex 95.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00; WEX BANK, ex 257.22; SOCIAL SECURITY 19,203.34; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,231.81; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 637.30; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, ex 449.00; UNIV OF NE, ex 2,082.36; UNIV OF NE-LINCOLN, ut 45.02; UNL EASTERN NE RESEARCH\EXT, ex 80.67; US CELL, ut 1,627.16; WARREN GARAGE DOOR, ex 191.00; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 441.22; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; ZEE MEDICAL SVC CO, ex 88.55; 319 GRAPHICS\T’S, ex 83.96;

Road/Bridge: AKRS, ex 931.52; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 10,598.95; ANTELOPE CO TREASURER, ex 42.71; ANTELOPE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, ex 72.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS, ex 134.78; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 616.68; BCBS, ins 33,975.92; BOMGAARS, ex 828.99; CARHART LUMBER, ex 20.99; CARQUEST, ex 748.46; CASEY’S, ex 46.20; CITY OF TILDEN, ex 71.67; COLONIAL LIFE\ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR, ex 206.80; CONSTELLATION, ut 2,341.44; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 5.39; CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCK, ex 50.43; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 150.62; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS-MADISON CO COURT, ex 594.48; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, garn 438.16; CUBBY’S, ex 835.01; CUSTOM TRUCK LEASING, ex 129.48; DINKEL IMPLEMENT, ex 21.52; DUSTY’S, ex 68.50; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 4.00; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 294.79; EMME SAND\GRAVEL, ex 18,464.73; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 29,368.72; FED W/H, fed tax 6,916.08; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 429.16; FRONTIER COMM, ut 687.99; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 141.45; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, garn 329.77; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 220.80; JEBRO, ex 7,581.14; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 14,442.00; JONNY DODGE, ex 1,351.90; K&S DOOR (OVERHEAD DOOR), ex 845.00; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 436.74; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 284.95; LAZY T TIRE\IMP, ex 1,492.92; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 361.66; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 195.25; MADISON CO TREASURER, ex 663.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 84.31; MATTEO SAND\GRAVEL, ex 1,314.50; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, ex 140.00; MITCHELL MACHINE WORKS\CUSTOM, ex 80.00; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 20,356.16; MR S’S, ex 748.79; MURPHY TRACTOR\EQUIP, ex 2,417.34; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,145.47; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 190.60; NELIGH AUTO\MACHINE, ex 152.27; NACO VISION, ins 298.29; NMC EXCHANGE, ex 71.70; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 188.66; NORTHEAST GLASS, ex 555.00; NORTHEAST MACHINE\MFG, ex 765.00; NORTHEAST NE TELEPHONE CO, ut 74.76; ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 5.98; PELLATZ, ELIJAH, ex 429.50; POLLOCK REDI MIX, ex 2,964.26; QUALITY IRON\METAL, ex 109.36; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 103.08; RAZOR TRACKING, ex 750.00; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY\SUPPLY, ex 2,143.51; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 64.18; SANNE SVC, ex 1,480.32; SAPP BROTHER PETRO, ex 6,520.88; SCHLECHT TRUCKING, ex 7,637.25; WEX BANK, ex 249.04; SOCIAL SECURITY 15,012.82; SPENCER QUARRIES, ex 9,393.95; SPUD CONSTRUCTION, ex 34,461.34; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 191.57; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK, ex 56,740.00; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 200.93; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 66.50; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80;

County Visitor Promotion: NEWS CHANNEL NE, ex 100.00;

Reappraisal: COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 144.00; G WORKS, ex 14,626.00; NACO, ex 125.00; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 189.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 328.96;

Disaster 2019: JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 4,122.50;

Law Enforcement: BOYD’S ELECTRICAL SVC, ex 7,915.72; CASH-WA, ex 11,264.65; CULLIGAN, ex 82.25; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 38.45; EYE PHYSICIANS, ex 209.80; HILAND DAIRY, ex 314.64; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 3,336.88; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 162.16;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO, ex 453.40; CASH-WA, ex 894.93; CHARM-TEX, ex 405.80; OMAHA WORLD-HERALD, ex 332.80; PINNACLE BANK, ex 194.42;

Building: HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION, ex 2,117.46;

County Visitor Improvement: ORCHARD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSOC, ex 1,750.00.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 19, 2021

ZNEZ