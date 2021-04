Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 13th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 3/2/2021 and 4/6/2021 BOC meetings. Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims:

Road Superintendent Report: Opened and rejected bids for culverts. Bid opening low-boy detachable tailer. Bid opening for side dump trailer. Approved one access permit. Approved purchase of two (2) dump trucks. Approved resolution regarding ROW obstruction.

Awarded Ashfalls NW and Elgin SE Culvert projects.

Approved bid from JEO for HMP update. Zoning Administrator Report.

Tabled action on ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary.’

Correspondence was reviewed. Reviewed Pledge Collateral. March Reports from Treasurer and Sheriff.

Approved Petty Cash resolution for County Court. Tabled 30×30 Land Grab Resolution.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 21, 2021

