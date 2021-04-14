Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 6th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the March 9th, 2021 BOC Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Approved two (2) Improvement Grants and one (1) Promotional Grant.

Made appointment to Antelope County Visitors Committee.

Approved warranty extension on camera equipment. Approved Catastrophic Medical Plan. Clerk of the District Court March Fee Report.

Zoning Administrator Report. Opened RFP grant proposals, tabled decision. Approved voiding all previous actions regarding RFP proposals. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed. Approved two (2) Administrative Plat.

Approved creating COVID Fund Resolution for revenue placement.

Opened Bids for Elgin Southeast Culvert Project and Orchard NE Bridge Project.

Road Superintendent Report. Opened dump truck sealed bids, numbers to be reviewed– tabled decision. Approved 11 underground permits, two (2) access permits, and one Oversize permit. Discussed road obstructions and public notice. Approved Road Department to access a telephone number for messages and Facebook page for posting of work/road projects. Motion to deep core a couple of stretches for base establishment. Discussed other road and bridge issues.

Discussion of 30 x 30 Land Grab. No action.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

