Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 10th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Review of Payroll and Vendor Claims. Pledge collateral was reviewed. Correspondence was reviewed. Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous & Fund Balance Reports, Sheriffs Fee Report and Zoning Permit Report for October were reviewed.

Approved payroll and vendor claims.

General: AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 1,057.82; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 15,127.32; ANTELOPE CO COURT, 245.00; ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE, 250.00; APPEARA, ex 31.91; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 888.59; AUTOMATED DAIRY SPECIALIST, ex 10.72; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 504.08; BCBS OF NE, ins 65,774.54; GAYLEN BOETTCHER BAIER PC, ex 294.50; BOMGAARS, ex 0.57; BOMGAARS, ex 187.71; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; BUFFALO CO COURT, garn 391.11; CARHART LUMBER CO, ex 205.97; CARNEY LAW PC, ex 7,056.24; CASEY’S, ex 431.39; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 3,692.86; CITY OF NORFOLK, ex 1,500.00; CLEARFLY COMMUNICATIONS, ut 146.87; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 28.00; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; CUBBY’S, ex 447.23; CVSOAN, ex 110.00; DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 562.68; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 39.65; DUGAL, MARAINA, ex 20.00; DUSTY’S, ex 46.00; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 1,413.74; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & EASLAND, ex 2,007.90; ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE, ex 8,825.26; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 315.60; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 1,073.26; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 720.29; FED W/H, tax 9,191.72; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,254.16; FLOOR MAINTENENCE, ex 8.64; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS, ut 460.35; TESSA HAIN, ex 22.26; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; LYLE HART, ex 200.00; HUGHES, MAKAYLA, ex 20.00; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT, ex 251.55; JONNY DODGE, ex 262.69; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20; LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE, ex 12.00; MADISON CO DIST COURT, ex 100.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 21.43; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 103.77; MERIT MECHANICAL, ex 616.50; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MIPS, ex 1,458.86; MOTOPLEX OF NORFOLK, ex 165.00; MURBERGER, MERCEDES, ex 20.00; NACO, ex 250.00; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 4,201.71; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS, ex 180.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 571.15; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 250.00; ONE OFFICE SOLUTION, ex 151.76; LISA PAYNE, ex 58.00; PETTY CASH (CO CLERK), ex 23.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 24.02; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1,427.70; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING, ex 1,045.00; SEHI, JACKSYN, ex 20.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 24.00; WEX BANK, ex 619.23; SNIDER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, ex 425.00; SOCIAL SECURITY 20,822.80; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 154.94; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 60.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 43.99; UNIV OF NE, ex 45.02; URBANEC’S FURNITURE, ex 718.00; US CELLULAR, ut 579.37; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 51.87; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 447.22; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; WILLIE’S SVC, ex 43.82; ZEE MEDICAL SVC CO, ex 61.00; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 283.84; 911 CUSTOM, ex 387.61;

Road/Bridge: AG & INDUSTRIAL EQUIP, ex 155.54; AKRS, ex 2,117.60; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 10,604.77; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 12,887.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 182.79; BCBS OF NE, ins 30,933.48; AARON BOGGS, ex 127.26; BOMGAARS, ex 612.53; CARQUEST, ex 108.45; CASEY’S, ex 85.70; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 72.06; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS INC, ex 368.60; D & M MACHINERY, ex 83.10; DUSTY’S, ex 99.64; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 19.97; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 11,227.08; FED W/H, tax 7,066.02; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ex 504.16; FRONTIER COMM, ex 268.90; G I TRAILER, ex 3,182.72; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS, ut 268.93; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 197.78; JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 749,312.25; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 23,405.00; JONNY DODGE, ex 2,343.95; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 2,000.00; KIMBALL-MIDWEST, ex 375.00; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 399.97; LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 438.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 70.92; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 66.21; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 1,399.38; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 15,701.44; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 3,054.58; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 106.25; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 281.27; NMC EXCHANGE, ex 343.00; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 178.09; NORTHEAST GLASS, ex 60.00; NORTHEAST NE TELEPHONE CO, ut 74.53; RAZOR TRACKING INC, ex 750.00; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY, ex 9,563.18; RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 1,407.29; SAPP BRO PETROLEUM, ex 1,748.18; SARGENT IRRIGATION, ex 75.00; SINCLAIR, ex 34.53; SOCIAL SECURITY, ins 14,948.54; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 95.36; TEN POINT CONSTRUCTION, ex 572,600.16; TINSLEY GRAIN, ex 913.11; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK, ex 42.10; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 200.77; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 66.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD, ut 203.00; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 180.00; AUTOMATED DAIRY SPECIALIST, ex 60.00; KUMM GAS CO, ex 61.10; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 686.75; QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 93.50; RDO TRUCK CENTER, ex 2,917.83; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 698.86; EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 947.00; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY, ex 7,545.00; ORVAL’S AUTO SVC, ex 63.35; ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 20.98; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 179.55; RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 4,988.48; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 541.08; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC INC, ex 3,095.51; QUICK SERVE OIL, ex 263.60;

Reappraisal: QUILL CORP, ex 57.64;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 328.89; Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 1,080.00; MTS TREE SVC, ex 3,900.00;

Law Enforcement Center: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 3,520.72; CULLIGAN, ex 113.25; DEAN’S MARKET, ex 299.00; DIGITAL-ALLY, ex 1,310.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 479.18; JONNY DODGE, ex 16,194.00; K & T CENTRAL PLAINS, ex 330.00; MERIT MECHANICAL, ex 13,951.00; NEBRAKA BEAN, ex 72.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 90.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 19.54; PLATTE CO DETENTION FACILITY, ex 1,500.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS, ex 380.31; JESSICA SHAVER , ex 67.50; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 151.51; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 129.08;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 8,343.06; CHARM-TEX, ex 285.50; COMBINED PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS, ex 1,500.00; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 10.00; KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY, ex 288.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 1,068.62; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 77.00;

Highway Allocation: JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 31,958.22; JEBRO, ex 1,040.00; TEN POINT CONSTRUCTION, ex 477,740.00;

Building: BOYD’S NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 450.00; MERIT MECHANICAL INC, ex 5,388.00; NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY, ex 40.00;

County Visitors Promotion: NELIGH-OAKDALE TEAMMATES, ex 200.00; ST BONIFACE CHURCH, ex 300.00; NELIGH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ex 300.00;

County Visitors Improvement: NEW MOON COMMUNITY THEATER, ex 1,500.00; ORCHARD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSOC, ex 1,500.00.

Discussion of security and safety windows/areas in Courthouse Offices. Tabled until December.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Superintendent Report. No action on excavator. Approved purchase of two (2) motor graders. No action on Invenergy RUA, and dust concerns for Antelope County.

Approved Year End Certificate for County Highway Superintendent and Resolution.

Approved Engine Braking Resolution.

Authorized payment of Township Claims x 2.

Appointed nominee for Antelope County Representative at NACO. Appointment to NENCAP.

Farmers Pride Tank – no action.

No action on Engineering Fees on Heavy Haul Permit.

Discussed Audit Report.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 18, 2020

