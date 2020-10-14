Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 6th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved minutes of the 9-8-2020 meeting

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved 2 Administrative Plats, regular report.

9 Properties Approved for Foreclosure per Treasurer with County Attorney direction.

Approved claims for RDO and Xtra Productions.

Met with Highway Superintendent regarding portion of 841st Road for Closure. Adopted and set Public Hearing date.

Met with Invenergy Representative regarding RUA.

Approved signing and paying Pay Application.

Jail inspection with be carried out.

Approved Orchard Library Agreement.

Approved two (2) promotional grant applications.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved three (3) underground permits and five (5) access permits.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: DENISE KURPGEWEIT /s/

Deputy Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 14, 2020

ZNEZ