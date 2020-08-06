Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
July 28th, 2020
Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved agenda.
Correspondence was reviewed.
Reviewed Official’s Budget Requests – no action.
Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: August 5, 2020
