Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 23rd, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Reviewed Claims.

Met as a BOE.

Approved minutes of 5/22/2020, 6/9/2020 and 6/16/2020 BOC Meetings.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved writing off uncollected accounts receivables at Sheriff’s Office.

Approved the Treasurer to deposit any future collected Township Funds to Road and Bridge Fund.

Approved motion to leave the 2940 Law Enforcement account as a separate account within the budget and to have Commissioner Krebs and Commissioner Pedersen work with the sheriff regarding how these funds are to be dispersed through the budget process.

Approved ‘Appreciation and Recognition Resolution.’

Discussion on FEMA reimbursement transfer to Inheritance. Motion and approved pulling claim from claim run and not to transfer to inheritance.

Approved resolution to proceed with getting things in place for proceeding for bonding Road and Bridge Projects should the County deem the amount and time necessary to bond.

Library Association funding requests were tabled.

Approved advertising for Emergency Manager as a part-time as needed compensated position.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved two (2) access permits. Approved/authorized bid advertising for 1 or 2 semi-tractor trailers for R&B and gather more information on excavator, authorized to lease/rent semi-tractor in the meantime.

Approved STP state contract for Highway 14 Bridge Project in southern Antelope County to set section and ¼ section corners.

Approved vendor claims:

GENERAL: ANTELOPE COUNTY CLERK, ex 16.00, APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 2496.75, BIG RED MOTORSPORTS, ex 4440.00, BIG TIMBER TREE SERVICE, ex 500.00, BLACKBURN MANUFACTURING CO, ex 81.05, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 437.51, BOB BARKER COMPANY INC, ex 1696.25, BOMGAARS SUPPLY, ex 118.87, BOMGAARS, ex 24.98, CARHART LUMBER CO, ex 20.42, CONTROL MASTERS, ex 30000.00, CUBBY’S INC, ex 118.70, DOERR & KLEIN, P.C., ex 201.88, DOUGLAS CO COURT, ex 7.00, EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 110.42, ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 2637.47, TESSA HAIN, ex 237.46, LYLE HART, ex 200.00, K & M REPORTING, ex 97.50, KOINZAN ENTERPRISES INC, ex 134.41, LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME OF ELGIN, ex 895.15, LOFFLER COMPANY, ex 3544.32, LYNN PEAVEY COMPANY, ex 156.25, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, Payroll Ins 47.39, MIPS INC, ex 2767.18, NEBRASKA HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, ex 279.00, NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE INC, ex 49.99, NIELSEN INSURANCE INC, ex 75.00, OFFICE DEPOT, ex 2287.20, LISA PAYNE, ex 1315.96, PINNACLE BANK, ex 74.90, PITNEY BOWES RESERVE ACCOUNT, ex 7000.82, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 263.13, POLLOCK REDI MIX INC, ex 693.00, QUILL CORPORATION, ex 1016.57, RIXSTINE RECOGNITION, ex 246.45, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1061.11, THRIFTWAY MARKET-NELIGH, ex 11.07, ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 2785.50, UNL ITS COMMUNICATIONS, ex 46.02, WARREN GARAGE DOOR, ex 185.00, 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 610.39,

ROAD & BRIDGE: B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 9648.00, BANK OF ELGIN, ex 85006.06, BAZILE AGGREGATE CO LLC, ex 861.78, BECKMAN LUMBER INC, ex 1500.00, BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SERVICE, ex 225.87, BLACKBURN MANUFACTURING CO, ex 64.20, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 244.88, BOMGAARS, ex 391.19, DINKEL IMPLEMENT CO, ex 7052.36, DLL FINANCIAL PARTNER, ex 19749.75, ELGIN EQUIPMENT & MACHINE CO, ex 42.44, FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 4465.80, G WORKS, ex 428.40, ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING COMPANY, ex 38.22, JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC, ex 12724.75, LAWSON PRODUCTS INC, ex 160.95, LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 1.75, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, Payroll Ins 25.72, MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 3323.64, NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, ut 411.16, NMC EXCHANGE,ex 1589.02, ORVAL’S AUTO SERVICE, ex 463.20, QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 20.75, TRUCK CENTER, ex 65.68, ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY CO, ex 5221.53, RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 2432.73, SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 1380.14, SIMONS TRUCKING & PUMPING, ex 325.00, WEX BANK, ex 104.03, SLOPE METER, INC, ex 225.00, STARKEY, ROBERT, ex 15.72, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 92.72, TINSLEY GRAIN INC, ex 936.82, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 326.00, VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 46.50,VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 131.00,

REAPPRAISAL: GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES, ex 196.18, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 480.85, QUILL CORPORATION, ex 795.58, BRIEANN WERNER, ex 6.49,

DISASTER 2019 FLOOD: JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC, ex 10707.50,

LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 3962.77, DEAN’S MARKET, ex 1320.00, FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES, ex 540.00, KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY, ex 155.52, JESSICA SHAVER, ex 75.00, THRIFTWAY MARKET-NELIGH, ex 97.32, WANEK PHARMACY, ex 112.49,

COMMISSARY-LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER: BOB BARKER COMPANY, ex 933.53, PETTY CASH (COUNTY SHERIFF), ex 20.25, PINNACLE BANK, ex 562.19, SHEER’S ACE, ex 799.00,

BUILDING: BOYD’S ELECTRICAL SERVICE INC, ex 157.46.

Approved transfer of function amounts in budget to balance budget.

Approved Vendor Claims:

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 1, 2020

