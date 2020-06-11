Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

Special Meeting

June 5, 2020

The Elgin City Council met for a special meeting on June 5, 2020 at the Elgin City Hall. Notice of said meeting had been posted at three places, namely, U.S. Post Office, Dean’s Market and the Elgin City Hall, as prescribed by law.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order at 12:12 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller, and Jim Kittelson.

Staff present was Vicki S. Miller and Kristin Childers.

Dvorak introduced Resolution 2020-2 based on the discussion from the monthly City Council meeting held June 1, 2020 and moved for its passage. A second to the motion was made by Miller. All members voted aye, Mackel absent and not voting, and the motion carried. Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed and adopted.

Mayor Schmitt presented a corrected amount for the street improvement at 5th & Wirges Street. B & S Concrete, LLC’s estimate for taking out and replacing 35’x17’ at $8.00/sq. ft. totaled $4,760.00. A motion to approve the repairs at 5th & Wirges St at the corrected amount was made by Kittelson. A second to the motion was made by Dvorak. All members voted aye, Mackel absent and not voting, and the motion carried.

Mayor Schmitt declared the special meeting adjourned at 12:17 p.m.

PUBLISH: June 10, 2020

