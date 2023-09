Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 5th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the August 8th BOC and BOE Meetings and August 29th BOC Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Fee report were presented. Clerk’s pledge collateral was reviewed.

Budget reviewed. No action.

Zoning Administrators Report-out of town.

Road Super Report. Approved five (5) OS Permit, one (1) access permit and one (1) underground permit.

Set One- and Six- Year Road Plan public hearing date.

Approved annual certification form for buy back funds. Approved agreement and resolution for Stop sign program.

Approved renewal of Antelope Country Club Liquor License.

Update on Weed Superintendent workload and current meetings and trainings.

Payloader – no action taken.

Met in executive session, regarding personnel.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 13, 2023

ZNEZ