Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 8th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the August 1st, 2023, BOC Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed. All reports were reviewed: Clerk’s Pledge Collateral; Sheriff’s Fee Report for July; July reports for Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue and Zoning Permit Report. Treasurer sweep account report.

Review of Claims. Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 18,514.63; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 119.00; APPEARA ex 37.80; APPLIED CONN TECHN ex 4,920.69; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 127.92; BCBS ins 65,345.21; BOMGAARS ex 247.10; BOYD CO SHERIFF’S DEPT ex 18.65; BRYAN HEALTH ex 49.50; BUTCH’S BODY SHOP ex 120.00; CARHART LUMBER ex 82.56; CARNEY LAW ex 3,801.00; CASEYS ex 195.16; CINTAS ex 63.89; CITY OF ELGIN-RECY ex 2,250.00; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,151.15; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 250.00; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 154.07; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 36.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 8.81; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 100.88; CONSOLIDATED MGMT CO ex 33.00; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 65.02; CREDIT MGMT SVCS ex 420.23; CUBBYS ex 1,038.75; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 723.68; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E ex 1,224.48; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 305.12; ELGIN REVIEW ex 457.48; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 291.90; FED W/H tax 11,106.71; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 4,068.86; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 366.73; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION ex 329.56; JONNY DODGE ex 1,725.22; KLEIN LAW OFFICE ex 5,236.70; LEAFY SPURGE WORKING TASK FORCE ex 50.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 139.06; MARVIN PLANNING CONSULTANTS ex 1,775.00; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,048.13; NACO ex 150.00; NATL INS SVC ins 70.50; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,786.34; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 90.00; NSA/POAN CONFERENCE ex 130.00; NELIGH POSTMASTER ex 174.00; NELIGH-OAKDALE SCHOOLS ex 82.50; NIELSEN INS ex 75.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 571.46; NCDHD ex 2,508.00; NCPPD ut 31.33; LISA PAYNE ex 310.92; PETTY CASH (CO SHRF) ex 14.55; PINNACLE BANK ex 152.98; PITNEY BOWES ex 265.59; PITZER DIGITAL ex 742.81; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 78.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; SEC OF STATE ex 20.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 562.34; SOC SEC 26,242.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,135.57; SUMMERLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS ex 82.80; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 120.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 32.71; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ex 45.02; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 285.92; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 143.75; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 300,000.00; Payroll: 133,921.06

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 255.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 13,034.53; AMH ex 185.00; FIRSTNET ut 139.80; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 6,800.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODS ex 298.41; BAUER BUILT ex 2,231.19; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 547.38; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 256.86; BCBS ins 44,298.55; BOMGAARS ex 3,064.63; CARQUEST ex 1,177.84; CITY OF NELIGH ut 10.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 69.78; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 826.80; CONSTELLATION ut 11.36; CORNHUSKER INT TRUCK ex 2,510.41; CREDIT MGMT SVCS ex 524.52; CUBBYS ex 544.89; DIXON CONSTRUCTION ex 54,030.51; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 38.55; ERPPD ut 460.09; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 21,294.56; FARMERS PRIDE ex 27,788.77; FED W/H tax 8,132.09; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 3,937.85; FRONTIER COMM ut 336.44; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 267.58; GRIMES ASPHALT AND PAVING ex 41,783.70; HOMETOWN STATION ex 51.28; INLAND TRUCK PARTS ex 1,366.55; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 228.16; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 41,161.67; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 11,617.50; JONNY DODGE ex 781.82; KAYTON INT ex 2,961.25; KIMBALL-MIDWEST ex 248.58; LEIGH KLUTHE ex 835.33; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 1,917.53; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 5,118.94; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 63.21; MAIN STREET REPAIR ex 42.25; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 1,226.38; METAL CULVERTS ex 34,933.00; MILLER, DUANE ex 60.00; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 23,105.06; NATL INS SVC ins 42.25; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,073.03; NPPD ut 169.69; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 486.85; VSP-NACO VISION ins 397.97; NMC EXCHANGE ex 1,611.60; NCPPD ut 169.98; NTTC ut 73.96; ORCHARD LUMBER ex 5.77; PETERBILT OF NORFOLK ex 264.05; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 26,086.92; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 6,732.27; RAZOR TRACKING ex 900.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 3,157.32; ROAD BUILDERS ex 16,011.35; ROSE EQUIPMENT ex 481.48; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 344.35; SANNE SVC ex 1,642.94; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 6,838.47; WEX BANK ex 1,154.11; SOC SEC 18,115.64; SPENCER QUARRIES ex 1,462.92; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.03; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 1,412.49; ULINE ex 409.77; VAN DIEST SUPPLY ex 519.90; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 54.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 67.75; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 277.90; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 64.00; Payroll: 91,077.98

County Visitors Promotion Fund: NELIGH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ex 350.00; ORCHARD COMMUNITY CLUB ex 310.00; Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 347.80;

Veterans Aid: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE ex 3,606.91;

Law Enforcement Center: AMERICAN SCREENING ex 170.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 306.72; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 805.63; CITY OF NELIGH ex 2,061.72; CULLIGAN ex 106.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 633.85; HILLTOP DRUG ex 173.26; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 2,102.00; NEBR LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAIN CENT ex 870.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 696.23; COMTECH SOLACOM TECHNOLOGIES ex 1,600.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 194.77; TRANE U S ex 100.00;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 110.89; CUBBYS ex 24.54; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 372.48; PINNACLE BANK ex 558.29; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING/COOLING ex 6,856.19.

Met as a Board of Equalization.

Approved Life Insurance Joinder Agreement.

Approved 2023 Office Inventories.

Budget discussion. Approved subdivisions levying under the County levy.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Highway Superintendent appointment and Certification of Program Compliance Appointment & Resolution were approved.

Road Super Report. Tabled Cintas Medical supply discussion.

Approved increase on Interlocal Recycling Agreement with City of Neligh.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 16, 2023

ZNEZ