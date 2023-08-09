Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 1st, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the July 11th, 2023, BOC Meeting and July 19th BOE Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Authorized Chairman to sign two (2) certificates of substantial completion; one (1) change order, and one (1) contractors’ application of pay.

No Zoning Administrators Report.

Road Super Report. Approved OS Permit. Discussed One- and Six- Year Road Plan/Program.

Discussed water leaking on courthouse foundation.

Approved Cintas Medical Supplies.

Approved two (2) promotional fund grants.

Heard/Read Treasurer’s Return of Sheriff report of distress warrants report. Approved permission to strike balance. Approved transferring balance of ARPA Funds to General Revenue and terminate ARPA account.

Held public hearing regarding 858th Road. Motion was made for road to remain open.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 9, 2023

