Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
July 3rd, 2023
Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the June 27th, 2023, Board of Commissioner & Board of Equalization Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.
No report from Zoning Administrator Report.
Road Superintendent Report: approved local financing for paving machine. Authorized Highway Superintendent to study parking lot for bid proposals.
Approved Insured Case Sweep for funds pledging.
Quarterly jail inspection.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 12, 2023
ZNEZ