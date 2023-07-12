Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 3rd, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the June 27th, 2023, Board of Commissioner & Board of Equalization Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.

No report from Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Superintendent Report: approved local financing for paving machine. Authorized Highway Superintendent to study parking lot for bid proposals.

Approved Insured Case Sweep for funds pledging.

Quarterly jail inspection.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

