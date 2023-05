Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 2nd, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the April 11th, 2023, Board of Commissioner Meeting, and April 11th, 2023 Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

No Zoning Administrator Report.

Set public hearing date of Road Closing.

Held CUP public hearing for H & T Seed and Technology, LLC. Approved with conditions.

Approved pay application and change order.

Parking lot discussion-no action.

Road Superintendent Report: approved six (6) underground permits. Approved Grader bids.

Heard from NACO regarding 2023-2024 rates.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 10, 2023

ZNEZ