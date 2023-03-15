Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 7th, 2023

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the February 14, 2023, Board of Commissioner Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved administrative plat.

Zoning Permit Report, Clerk of the District Court Report; Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Revenue Reports, Sheriff’s Miscellaneous Fee Report,

Approved Applied Connective IT upgrade.

Improvement Fund Balance Resolution approved.

Approved promotional grant, improvement grant was approved pending funds. Denied three (3) improvement grant requests. Pledge collateral review.

Approved PayPort Contract for Ag Society.

Approved Catastrophic Inmate Medical Insurance 2023. Held opioid settlement payment discussions until May.

Met in Executive Session regarding personnel issue.

Road Superintendent Report: approved access permit, approved underground permit, and held 54 underground permits for review. Authorized Clerk to advertise for gravel, armor coat and asphalt bids.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 15, 2023