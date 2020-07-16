Proceedings – Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

July 7th, 2020

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved Over/Under Report as presented.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

REGINA KREBS, Vice-chair

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 15, 2020

ZNEZ