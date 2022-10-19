Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
October 11th, 2022
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved one Motor Vehicle Exemption.
Set the following levies for Antelope County:
Antelope County:
General: 0.279323
Veterans Aid: 0.000157
Building: 0.005023
LEC Bond: 0.016765
Total: 0.301269
Ag Society
General: 0.006217
Total: 0.006217
Airport Authority General:
0.001756
Bond Fund: 0.000420
Total: 0.002177
ESU #8
General: 0.015000
Total: 0.015000
City/Villages:
Brunswick
General: 0.449998
Total: 0.449998
Clearwater
General: 0.500000
Total: 0.500000
Elgin
General: 0.268123
Pool Bond: 0.075499
Total: 0.343622
Neligh
General: 0.499967
Bond: 0.187202
Total: 0.687169
Oakdale
General: 0.500000
Debt Servicing: 0.678542
Total: 1.178542
Orchard
General: 0.500000
Debt Servicing: 0.052883
Total: 0.552883
Royal
General: 0.500000 Total: 0.500000
Schools:
Neligh/Oakdale
General: 0.898281
Building: 0.084618
Undertaking: 0.012455
Total: 0.995354
Elgin Public
General: 0.416848
Building: 0.027265
Total: 0.444113
Summerland Public
General: 0.540780
Bond: 0.198881
Total: 0.739661
Fire Districts
Brunswick
General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000
Clearwater
General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000
Elgin
General: 0.007209 Total: 0.007209
Neligh
General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000
Oakdale
General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000
Orchard
General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000
Tilden
General: 0.019000
Bond: 0.008246
Total: 0.027246
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
REGINA KREBS,
Vice-Chairperson
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 19, 2022
ZNEZ