Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 11th, 2022

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved one Motor Vehicle Exemption.

Set the following levies for Antelope County:

Antelope County:

General: 0.279323

Veterans Aid: 0.000157

Building: 0.005023

LEC Bond: 0.016765

Total: 0.301269

Ag Society

General: 0.006217

Total: 0.006217

Airport Authority General:

0.001756

Bond Fund: 0.000420

Total: 0.002177

ESU #8

General: 0.015000

Total: 0.015000

City/Villages:

Brunswick

General: 0.449998

Total: 0.449998

Clearwater

General: 0.500000

Total: 0.500000

Elgin

General: 0.268123

Pool Bond: 0.075499

Total: 0.343622

Neligh

General: 0.499967

Bond: 0.187202

Total: 0.687169

Oakdale

General: 0.500000

Debt Servicing: 0.678542

Total: 1.178542

Orchard

General: 0.500000

Debt Servicing: 0.052883

Total: 0.552883

Royal

General: 0.500000 Total: 0.500000

Schools:

Neligh/Oakdale

General: 0.898281

Building: 0.084618

Undertaking: 0.012455

Total: 0.995354

Elgin Public

General: 0.416848

Building: 0.027265

Total: 0.444113

Summerland Public

General: 0.540780

Bond: 0.198881

Total: 0.739661

Fire Districts

Brunswick

General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000

Clearwater

General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000

Elgin

General: 0.007209 Total: 0.007209

Neligh

General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000

Oakdale

General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000

Orchard

General: 0.019000 Total: 0.019000

Tilden

General: 0.019000

Bond: 0.008246

Total: 0.027246

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

REGINA KREBS,

Vice-Chairperson

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 19, 2022

